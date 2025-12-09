Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-8) battle the New York Islanders (16-11-3) at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) | TNT

Streaming: KnightTime+ | HBO MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mark Stone boosted his personal point streak to 12 games (4G, 16A) and tallied his fifth multi-point game of the season.

Shea Theodore has registered a three-game point streak (1G, 3A).

Tomas Hertl has netted four goals in the last four games and leads the Golden Knights with 13 goals.

The Golden Knights have improved their win streak to four games for the second time this year.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – One assist away from 300 career assists

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – Eight assists away from 400 career assists

Shea Theodore – Eight games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 36 points (12G, 24A)

Mitch Marner – 27 points (5G, 22A)

Ivan Barbashev – 23 points (10G, 13A)

Tomas Hertl– 22 points (13G, 9A)

Mark Stone – 20 points (4G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Jack Eichel leads the VGK leaderboard with three game-winning goals this season.

4 – Mark Stone has extended his assist streak to four games.

12 – Eichel logged his 12th career overtime goal against the New York Rangers.

100 – Brett Howden notched his 100th point as a Golden Knight with a game-opening goal on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers, 3-2, in overtime at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Brett Howden opened scoring and Tomas Hertl found the back of the net to send the game to overtime, while Jack Eichel sealed the victory for Vegas with 8 seconds left in the extra frame. Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafrenière each netted goals for the Rangers, but Carter Hart stopped 22-of-24 shots to lead the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win in New York.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas fell to the Islanders, 4-3, in overtime on Nov. 13 at T-Mobile Arena. Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl and Reilly Smith each registered goals in the matchup. On the other end, Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer and Mathew Barzal all tallied goals to even the score and send the game to overtime. Jean-Gabriel Pageau found the back of the net with two minutes remaining in the extra period to take the 4-3 victory for the Islanders.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Islanders hold a record of 16-11-3 with 35 points and sit third in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have gone 3-2-1 in their last six games. Most recently, during a back-to-back in Florida, New York shut out the Lightning 2-0 on Saturday and fell to the Panthers, 4-1, on Sunday. The Islanders will begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Golden Knights. Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 29 points (17G, 12A), followed by Mathew Barzal with 22 points (9G, 13A) and Matthew Schaefer with 21 points (8G, 13A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 18-10-1, 37 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 14-6-8, 36 points

Los Angeles Kings – 14-8-7, 35 points

Edmonton Oilers – 13-11-5, 31 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-13-3, 31 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-10-6, 28 points

Calgary Flames – 12-15-4, 28 points

Vancouver Canucks – 11-16-3, 25 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 376th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-6-3 all-time record against the Islanders

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-2-2 regular season record on the road against the Islanders

KEYS TO THE GAME

Sustain Urgency: After a strong first period on Sunday, the Golden Knights struggled to control the game in the second frame. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the team stay engaged, manage the puck better and get closer to playing their game for a full 60 minutes.

Stay Hot: The Golden Knights have won the first two matchups of the road trip and are on a four-game win streak. The team needs to continue to build on its momentum and fine-tune certain details to stay in the win column for the remainder of the road trip.