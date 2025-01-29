Existential VGK with Noah Hanifin

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.

This edition centers around Noah Hanifin. Hanifin came to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline in a deal with the Calgary Flames and signed an eight-year contract extension to stay in Vegas through the 2031-32 season. In his first full season as a Golden Knight, Hanifin has recorded 21 points (6G, 15A) and has played in all 51 of the team's games. It didn't take long for the Boston native to become a popular player among fans and in the locker room. His long-time friendship with Jack Eichel helped him gel with the team whose crest he will wear for the next eight seasons.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Steak and Potatoes

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Indoor Rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe Curve

Rock, Rap or Country?

Rock

Chirp or Scrap?

Scrap

Bike or Jog?

Bike

What player scares you?

Brady Tkachuk

Favorite all-time teammate?

I have too many, I can't pick one

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Sidney Crosby

Idea of your perfect game?

Postive plus/minus

What about your game do you dislike?

I don't know, focused on winning as a team

Cosmo or Wynn?

Cosmo

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Piero's

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

I'd work in construction

Coach or GM?

Coach

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Postgame Beer

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Binge-Watch

Dangle or Dump In?

Dangle

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Backcheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

50-foot putt

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Outlets

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Red Rock

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

Spittin Chiclets

Text or FaceTime?

Text

Tie or No Tie?

Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Bare feet with loafers

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas