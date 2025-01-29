Existential VGK with Noah Hanifin

The Existential VGK Questionnaire is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.
This edition centers around Noah Hanifin. Hanifin came to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline in a deal with the Calgary Flames and signed an eight-year contract extension to stay in Vegas through the 2031-32 season. In his first full season as a Golden Knight, Hanifin has recorded 21 points (6G, 15A) and has played in all 51 of the team's games. It didn't take long for the Boston native to become a popular player among fans and in the locker room. His long-time friendship with Jack Eichel helped him gel with the team whose crest he will wear for the next eight seasons.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Steak and Potatoes
Shoot or Pass?
Pass
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Indoor Rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Toe Curve
Rock, Rap or Country?
Rock
Chirp or Scrap?
Scrap
Bike or Jog?
Bike
What player scares you?
Brady Tkachuk
Favorite all-time teammate?
I have too many, I can't pick one
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Pickup
Current player you admire?
Sidney Crosby
Idea of your perfect game?
Postive plus/minus
What about your game do you dislike?
I don't know, focused on winning as a team
Cosmo or Wynn?
Cosmo
Private Jet or Coach?
Private Jet
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Piero's
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
I'd work in construction
Coach or GM?
Coach
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Postgame Beer
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Binge-Watch
Dangle or Dump In?
Dangle
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Backcheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
50-foot putt
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Outlets
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
Red Rock
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Power Play
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
Spittin Chiclets
Text or FaceTime?
Text
Tie or No Tie?
Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Bare feet with loafers
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas