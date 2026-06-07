Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Stanley Cup Final Game 3 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Mitch Marner scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history during a dominant second period, and Shea Theodore provided the winning bounce in double overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Vegas overcame a stunning four-goal third period rally from Carolina, including three goals in a record 39 seconds, to take a 2-1 series lead. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the dramatic win.

Jack Eichel on Mitch Marner's second period performance…

It was incredible. I mean, he's been doing it all playoffs for us. Pretty special, pretty incredible. The whole game. He's on another level right now. So much credit to him, he's playing incredible. That was awesome to watch. Tons of credit to him, [William Karlsson], and [Brett Howden].

Eichel on Brayden McNabb coming back from taking a slap shot to the face in Game 2 to log 35 minutes with two assists and a +3 rating…

I don't think you can say enough good things about him, his courage, and his heart. They don't make a lot of people like him anymore. He's just such a selfless human being with so much guts. I could sit here and talk about him forever. I mean, to go through what he's gone through and be out there and play incredible for us, he's such a big part of this team, has been for a very long time. He was huge for us tonight.

Brayden McNabb on being able to return from his Game 2 injury and play in Game 3…

When you're in it, you're in it. You're just mentally trying to battle and do what you can to help the team. The guys played great. The third period wasn't how we wanted it to be, but it happened. We faced more adversity, but we came through and got the win.

McNabb on Shea Theodore's game and the step he’s taken in the playoffs…

He's really taking off. When he gets his legs moving, he's one of the best skaters in the league. It's fun to watch. I'm very fortunate to be out there with him.

McNabb on Marner's historic game…

Unreal. So happy for him. What a player. He just takes the game over. It's so much fun to see, it's spectacular, really. We're just lucky to have him.

Tomas Hertl on McNabb’s toughness…

He's an absolute warrior. Everybody saw what happened last game, what he went through, a slap shot straight to the face. Not many people would come back, probably even next season. And he's back in two days playing an amazing game. It's not just that he's hanging out, he's making plays. It's just amazing to be part of it with him on the ice because he's just an incredible teammate. He never says he's hurt, he just battles. It's just amazing.

Hertl on Marner’s record-breaking playoff run…

All playoffs he's been right there. He makes great plays, he can hold the puck, he's great with his stick, so many times he strips it on the [penalty kill]. He plays all over the ice, and it's a lot of fun to watch him and have him on the team. He does so many little things a lot of people don't see, and tonight he had another incredible big game. Hopefully he keeps putting it in the net.

William Karlsson on what makes McNabb elite…

He's scoring points and he's a hell of a defender. He does it all. He's physical, he's tough to play against, he's got that long stick, and he makes good subtle plays everywhere. He's nails.

Mitch Marner on what allowed him to be so effective on his way to the hat trick…

I think a lot of guys made great plays to set me up in that area. The second one, [McNabb] coming in on that pinch, the patience and the play he made to me, just to allow me to get around the net was phenomenal. I think you need all five guys on the same page, and I thought our line did a really good job of that throughout the entire night.

Marner on whether he was in the zone in the second period…

I think so. Like I said, our line played a really good game throughout all three, or all five periods, I guess. We did a really good job of advancing pucks, winning battles down low, making plays. We had good looks all night from all three of us. I just got put in good areas by my teammates, and I was happy enough to finish them off.

Shea Theodore on his mindset through the two extra frames…

At that point, you obviously want to be the guy who scores, but at the same time you just want to play well, carry the play, be smart defensively, and get things to the net. Sometimes good bounces happen.

Head Coach John Tortorella on McNabb's toughness and the kind of run the Golden Knights are on…

When you get this far in the playoffs, it's not so much the end result. It's the attrition and everything these athletes have to go through to play as many games as we have. Those are the things you remember. I've been fortunate to be in a few playoffs and see some of this. I haven't seen anything like this. I heard the players yelling "warrior." He's more than that. I'm just blown away by how he's gone about his business.

Tortorella on what makes Marner as good as he is…

He's probably one of the best players in the league. He does everything. I don't know how to answer that. Mitch is Mitch. As I've said, most of our star players also play on the right side of the puck, and he's that important there. He does everything as a player and prepares himself that way. He was certainly a huge piece tonight throughout the game.

Tortorella on the ups and downs of the game…

Even during the regular season, games change so much. There's no safe lead. So many different types of mistakes, so many great plays, you just never know where it's going to go. I've experienced a lot of games in the playoffs, but I haven't experienced one like this. We couldn't do anything wrong in the second period, and then probably did everything wrong in the third. It just comes and goes so quickly. I don't have an answer for why it happens, that's just where our game is right now.