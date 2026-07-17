VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Matthew Minchak

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matthew Minchak participated in Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena earlier this month. Minchak, 19, was selected by the Golden Knights in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The goaltender spent the 2025-26 season with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average. Minchak will play the 2026-27 season at Colgate University. The netminder caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during Development Camp for this prospect questionnaire.

Who are you most excited to see at Dev Camp?

I was most excited to see Ben Wilmott. He was a third-round pick this year. I actually never met him, but he's from New Jersey. It was cool because I met him pretty much right away.

Current Golden Knight that you admire?

Of course, the goaltenders. I feel like that would be pretty easy. But I thought when Jack Eichel came in and talked to us, he was just such a cool person to talk to. I love all of his routines and preparation stuff. It was very admirable, and it's something that I try to take in and do myself.

Favorite thing about the Golden Knights organization as a whole?

Oh man, there's a lot I could list off. Of course, Las Vegas is a beautiful city, but what I'm really starting to like is the staff. I mean, they care about us. They want the best for us. They compete just as hard as we do. They care about us.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

I love basketball. I've always grew up playing, I was kind of a taller kid.

Do you have a favorite save or play from last season?

My second start, I was playing Peterborough at home. It was the first period, and I had a save off a blocker. My teammates took it down, passed it, they scored, so I had an assist. Then, probably about five minutes later, one hits off my stick, same thing. Hits off my stick, they go down on a two-on-one, pass it, score. So, I came off the first period, we were winning 2-0, and I had two assists.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

That's a good question. I'd say 55 is pretty old. So I'd say 1971.

Highlight of your hockey career so far?

I would say getting drafted was a pretty cool moment. It was special. I'm all about the process kind of guy, but just that moment with my family was special.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and why?

I think flying would be pretty cool. Travel would be pretty easy. If I just want to go fishing or something, I'll just fly over real quick.

What's something big on your bucket list?

Back in the fishing thing, I'm a big fisherman. So, I kind of want to go sword-fishing once, deep-sea fishing, all that kind of stuff, kind of travel the world and catch different types of fish.

Favorite TV show or movie?

I really like Shawshank Redemption, the movie. It's kind of a classic one, I just remember watching it with my dad. It's a great movie.

If you could only eat one food for a whole month, what would it be?

Probably steak, it’s my favorite food.