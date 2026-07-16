VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Wilmott

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Wilmott was part of the group that spent the first week of July at City National Arena for Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Wilmott, 19, was selected in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights from the OHL's Barrie Colts.

Wilmott split the 2025-26 season between the London Knights and Colts, recording 12 goals and 22 assists in 37 games with London before totaling 15 goals and 17 assists in 29 games with Barrie. The forward will head to Ohio State University for the 2026-27 season. Wilmott caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

I'd say Trevor Connelly. Playing with him back in the day at the North Jersey Avalanche, it's really cool to see him again.

Who's a Golden Knight that you admire?

Mark Stone

Favorite thing about the Vegas organization?

The culture. I'd say the culture is awesome here.

Favorite thing about Las Vegas so far?

Being a Vegas Golden Knight for the week.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

I'd say basketball.

Favorite goal or play from last season?

That’s a good question. I'd say maybe scoring in the OHL Final in Game One. That was really cool.

Describe your tape job.

I start halfway with black tape. I leave the toe open, so I leave a little bit of the toe. For my wax, I do the first five strips starting from the toe down. I do vertical and then I do horizontal the rest of the way.

Highlight of your hockey career so far?

I would say winning the Eastern Conference Final this year in the OHL.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I'd be able to fly. That'd be cool.

Anything on your bucket list now or down the road that you want to achieve?

Win a Stanley Cup.

Favorite TV show or movie?

Breaking Bad

If you could only eat one food for a whole month, what would it be?

This is a little bit of a crazy answer, but surf and turf.