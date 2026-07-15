Golden Knights Sign Juho Piiparinen to Entry-Level Contract

Vegas inks the 2026 first-round draft pick defenseman to a three-year deal

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 15, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 15, that the team has signed defenseman Juho Piiparinen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Piiparinen, 17, spent most of the 2025-26 season playing in Finland's top league, Liiga, with Tappara. Piiparinen skated in 29 games, adding three assists with a +6 rating for Tappara. The six-foot-two blueliner also saw action last season with Tappara U20, skating in 15 contests and posting 13 points (1G, 12A) with a +9 rating. Piiparinen represented Finland at the 2026 World Junior Championship, playing six games with one assist and a +6 rating.

Piiparinen was selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft and participated in the team's recent Development Camp.

Daren Millard chats with first-round draft pick Juho Piiparinen

Juho Piiparinen, Defenseman
Birthplace: Lahti, FIN
Height: 6-2
Weight: 204 lbs.
Age: 17
Shoots: Right

Notes:

  • Played 29 games in Finland’s top league, Liiga, last season with Tappara and recorded three assists with a +6 rating
  • Also saw action last season with Tappara U20, skating in 15 contests and posting 13 points (1G, 12 ) with a +9 rating
  • Represented Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, playing six games with one assist and a +6 rating
  • Selected in the first round (29th overall) by the Golden Knights in the 2026 NHL Draft

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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