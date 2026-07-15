Golden Knights Sign Juho Piiparinen to Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (July 15, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 15, that the team has signed defenseman Juho Piiparinen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Piiparinen, 17, spent most of the 2025-26 season playing in Finland's top league, Liiga, with Tappara. Piiparinen skated in 29 games, adding three assists with a +6 rating for Tappara. The six-foot-two blueliner also saw action last season with Tappara U20, skating in 15 contests and posting 13 points (1G, 12A) with a +9 rating. Piiparinen represented Finland at the 2026 World Junior Championship, playing six games with one assist and a +6 rating.

Piiparinen was selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft and participated in the team's recent Development Camp.