VGK Foundation Awards Over $500,000 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (July 21, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights Foundations announced today, July 21, the recipients of their 2026 grants. Together, both Foundations awarded over $500,000 in grants to more than 45 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley.
Each year, the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights award grants to local nonprofit organizations that support Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation's ongoing donations throughout the year.
"We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2026 grants," said Kim Frank, President of the VGK and HSK Foundations. "Receiving nearly 300 applications this year speaks to the incredible work being done throughout the Las Vegas community. We're proud to support organizations that embody our Foundations’ commitment to strengthening our community and making a meaningful impact every day."
The VGK and HSK Foundations are proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourage fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:
20 Pearls Foundation – lv20pearls.org
Adams Place – adamsplacelv.org
Adopt a Vet Dental Program – adoptavetdental.org
After School All Stars – asaslv.org
American Red Cross – redcross.org
Bridging Miracles - bridgingmiracles.org
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation – candlelightersnv.org
Chefs for Kids – chefsforkids.org
Communities in Schools - communitiesinschools.org
Dress for Success Southern Nevada - dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org
East Valley Family Services – eastvalleyfamilyservices.org
Foster Kinship - fosterkinship.org
Future Smiles – futuresmiles.net
Girls on the Run – girlsontherunlv.org
HELP of Southern NV – helpsonv.org
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley – hhovv.org
Hope Means Nevada (NV Medical Center) – hopemeansnevada.org
Horses4Heroes - horses4heroes.org
JFSA - jfsalv.org
Kline Veterans Fund – klineveteransfund.org
Las Vegas Rotary Foundation - lasvegasrotary.com
Latino Youth Leadership Foundation – latinoyouthleadership.org
LVMPD Foundation - lvmpdfoundation.org
Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas – mayorsfundlv.org
Merging Vets & Players - vetsandplayers.org
Mondays Dark Inc – MondaysDark.com
Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth - nphy.org
Nevada Veterans Foundation (Fisher House) - nevadavets.org
Olive Crest – olivecrest.org
Opportunity Village Foundation - opportunityvillage.org
Project Inclusion – projectinclusion.org
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas - ronaldmcdonaldhouselv.org
Serving Our Kids – servingourkids.org
Southern Nevada Senior Law Program – snslp.org
The Ability Center - abilitycenternv.org
The Hope Movement - thehopemvmt.org
The Ollie Foundation - theolliefoundation.com
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors - taps.org
United Service Organizations – uso.org
United Way of Southern NV – uwsn.org
UNLV Rebel Hockey – rebelhockey.com
UNR Hockey – nevadamensicehockey.com
Vegas Disabled Sports Association – vegasdisabledsports.org
Vegas Golden Chariots Adult Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org
Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org
Veteran Social Club – veteransocialclub.vet
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.