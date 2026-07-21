VGK Foundation Awards Over $500,000 in Grants to Local Charities

VEGAS (July 21, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights Foundations announced today, July 21, the recipients of their 2026 grants. Together, both Foundations awarded over $500,000 in grants to more than 45 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Each year, the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights award grants to local nonprofit organizations that support Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation's ongoing donations throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2026 grants," said Kim Frank, President of the VGK and HSK Foundations. "Receiving nearly 300 applications this year speaks to the incredible work being done throughout the Las Vegas community. We're proud to support organizations that embody our Foundations’ commitment to strengthening our community and making a meaningful impact every day."

The VGK and HSK Foundations are proud to announce the following grant recipients and encourage fans to learn more about each organization at their respective websites:

20 Pearls Foundation – lv20pearls.org

Adams Place – adamsplacelv.org

Adopt a Vet Dental Program – adoptavetdental.org

After School All Stars – asaslv.org

American Red Cross – redcross.org

Bridging Miracles - bridgingmiracles.org

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation – candlelightersnv.org

Chefs for Kids – chefsforkids.org

Communities in Schools - communitiesinschools.org

Dress for Success Southern Nevada - dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org

East Valley Family Services – eastvalleyfamilyservices.org

Foster Kinship - fosterkinship.org

Future Smiles – futuresmiles.net

Girls on the Run – girlsontherunlv.org

HELP of Southern NV – helpsonv.org

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley – hhovv.org

Hope Means Nevada (NV Medical Center) – hopemeansnevada.org

Horses4Heroes - horses4heroes.org

JFSA - jfsalv.org

Kline Veterans Fund – klineveteransfund.org

Las Vegas Rotary Foundation - lasvegasrotary.com

Latino Youth Leadership Foundation – latinoyouthleadership.org

LVMPD Foundation - lvmpdfoundation.org

Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas – mayorsfundlv.org

Merging Vets & Players - vetsandplayers.org

Mondays Dark Inc – MondaysDark.com

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth - nphy.org

Nevada Veterans Foundation (Fisher House) - nevadavets.org

Olive Crest – olivecrest.org

Opportunity Village Foundation - opportunityvillage.org

Project Inclusion – projectinclusion.org

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas - ronaldmcdonaldhouselv.org

Serving Our Kids – servingourkids.org

Southern Nevada Senior Law Program – snslp.org

The Ability Center - abilitycenternv.org

The Hope Movement - thehopemvmt.org

The Ollie Foundation - theolliefoundation.com

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors - taps.org

United Service Organizations – uso.org

United Way of Southern NV – uwsn.org

UNLV Rebel Hockey – rebelhockey.com

UNR Hockey – nevadamensicehockey.com

Vegas Disabled Sports Association – vegasdisabledsports.org

Vegas Golden Chariots Adult Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org

Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Sled Hockey – vegasgoldenchariots.org

Veteran Social Club – veteransocialclub.vet

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.