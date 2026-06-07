Lawless: Pandemonium on The Strip on a Saturday Knight

Dylan Coghlan was speaking for everyone in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Golden Knights family.

“No,” was all he said as part of his postgame interview on radio when asked if he wanted to think about what it would have been like to have lost that game.

Coghlan knew the importance of Saturday night’s turned upside down 5-4 double OT winner which put the Golden Knights up, 2-1, in the Stanley Cup Final. An iceberg was avoided in Nevada when Shea Theodore’s goal ended the game with a shot that caromed off the back boards and popped into the net off the bottom of Brandon Bussi’s skate.

The goal ended the most improbable Carolina Hurricanes comeback and ushered in a wave of joy followed by a wave of relief for Golden Knights fans.

A lot happened in this one. Vegas scored four goals in the second period and looked to be home and cooled out after 40 minutes. But a four-goal period from the Hurricanes erased that lead and sent the game to overtime.

Vegas was one goal against away from a true disaster. Carolina was one goal away from a comeback which would have been talked about for years.

Instead, Theodore played hero and drove home with a smile on his face. So did all of Las Vegas.