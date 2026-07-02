Golden Knights Sign Jeremy Lauzon to Six-Year Contract

VEGAS (July 1, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, that the team has signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a six-year contract through the 2031-32 season worth an average annual value of $4,000,000.

Lauzon, 29, played in 68 games for the Golden Knights during the 2025-26 regular season, his first in Vegas, and accumulated 13 points (1 G, 12 A). Lauzon led all defensemen in the NHL in hits last season with 251, marking the second time in his eight-year career that he’s led the category among all at his position. The defenseman also finished the regular season with 97 blocked shots, which ranked third on the Golden Knights, and his average shorthanded time on ice of 1:54 was second on the team behind only Brayden McNabb (2:25).

Prior to his time in Vegas, Lauzon played with the Nashville Predators (2021-25), Seattle Kraken (2021-22), and Boston Bruins (2018-21). The 2023-24 campaign in Nashville saw Lauzon record career-highs in games played (79), goals (6), points (14) and hits (383). The native of Val D'or, Quebec, is a veteran of 384 NHL games since making his debut with Boston during the 2018-19 campaign. Lauzon’s 1,380 hits since entering the NHL stand fifth among all defensemen during that span.

The six-foot-three defenseman has been part of five trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his career, skating in a total of 34 postseason games. Lauzon was drafted by Boston in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, one selection before current teammate Rasmus Andersson.

Jeremy Lauzon, Defenseman

Birthplace: Val D'or, QC

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in 68 games for the Golden Knights during the 2025-26 regular season and accumulated 13 points (1 G, 12 A)

Led all defensemen in the NHL in hits last season with 251, marking the second time in his eight-year career that he’s led the category among all at his position

Was second on the Golden Knights last season in average shorthanded time on ice (1:54), behind only Brayden McNabb (2:25)

Veteran of 384 NHL games with Vegas, Nashville, Seattle, and Boston

1,380 hits since entering the NHL during the 2018-19 campaign rank fifth among all defensemen during that span

Drafted by Boston in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.