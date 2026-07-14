Golden Knights to Host 2026 VGK Golf Classic on September 8

All funds raised from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 14, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 14, plans for the 2026 VGK Golf Classic to be held at TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Sept. 8. All funds raised from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation.

Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players, will participate in the charity event in September. Foursomes and a variety of partnership packages are now available for purchase. The tournament at TPC Summerlin will not be open to fans or the general public.

To participate or receive more information on the 2026 VGK Golf Classic, interested parties can email [email protected].

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2026 VGK GOLF CLASSIC

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 8

WHERE: TPC Summerlin (1700 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134)

WHO: Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players from the 2026-27 team

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the Foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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