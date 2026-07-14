Golden Knights to Host 2026 VGK Golf Classic on September 8

VEGAS (July 14, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 14, plans for the 2026 VGK Golf Classic to be held at TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Sept. 8. All funds raised from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation.

Members of the Golden Knights organization, including select players, will participate in the charity event in September. Foursomes and a variety of partnership packages are now available for purchase. The tournament at TPC Summerlin will not be open to fans or the general public.

To participate or receive more information on the 2026 VGK Golf Classic, interested parties can email [email protected].