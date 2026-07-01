Golden Knights Acquire Two Picks from Red Wings for Kolesar

Vegas receives third & seventh-round selections from Detroit in exchange for the forward

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 1, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, that the team has acquired a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar, 29, played in each of Vegas' 82 contests during the 2025-26 campaign, the second consecutive season he appeared in every game. The forward has collected 120 points (44G, 76A) in 439 NHL games, all with Vegas. Kolesar earned career highs in goals (12), assists (18), and points (30) during the 2024-25 season. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023. 

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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