VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Juho Piiparinen

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Juho Piiparinen was part of the group that spent the first week of July at City National Arena for Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Piiparinen, 17, was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights from Tappara of Finland's Liiga. The defenseman split the 2025-26 season between Tappara's U-20 team and senior team, recording a total of one goal and 15 assists in 43 games across both teams. He also competed for Finland at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Piiparinen caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Trevor Connelly, he’s a good and very skillful guy.

Any current Golden Knight that you admire the most?

I really like to watch Shea Theodore. He’s really good.

What's your favorite thing about the Golden Knights organization as a whole?

I think how they work here all day. There’s a lot of great stuff here with what they do on and off the ice to teach us.

What’s your favorite thing about Vegas?

I'd say the hockey rink.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey?

Soccer.

Do you have a favorite goal or play from the Golden Knights last season?

The Mitch Marner slapshot in the Stanley Cup Final to complete the hat trick. That was sick.

Describe your tape job.

I do the full sock.

What year would someone have to be born in for them to be considered old?

Maybe 1989.

What's your highlight of your hockey career so far?

Playing with my brother on the same team.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Maybe read minds.

Do you have a favorite holiday?

Christmas.

Do you have a favorite movie or TV series?

My favorite TV series is the Sons of Anarchy.

If you could only eat one food for a whole month, what would it be?

Chicken pasta.