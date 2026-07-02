Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2026 Rookie Camp

Vegas prospects to compete at 2026 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose with matchups against Utah & Colorado

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 2, their game schedule for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose as part of the team's 2026 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The full schedule and roster for the Golden Knights 2026 Rookie Camp will be announced at a later date.

The Golden Knights will travel to San Jose for the 2026 Rookie Faceoff, which takes place from September 12-15. The tournament will feature top prospects from the Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth.

Broadcast and streaming details for the 2026 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction will be announced at a later date.

2026 ROOKIE CAMP GAME SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 12
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth
3 p.m. PT (Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose)

Sunday, September 13
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
1 p.m. PT (Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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