Golden Knights Sign Rasmus Andersson to Seven-Year Contract

VEGAS (July 1, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, that the team has signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a seven-year contract through the 2032-33 season worth an average annual value of $8,500,000.

Andersson, 29, played in 33 games with Vegas during the regular season and accumulated 17 points (7G, 10A) with a +1 rating after being acquired by the Golden Knights from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18. Andersson's seven goals, 17 points and 60 blocked shots led Vegas defensemen since he made his debut with the club.

The blueliner tallied a total of 17 goals, a career high, during the 2025-26 campaign with Calgary and Vegas. Andersson skated in each of the Golden Knights' 22 games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, registering six assists and a +2 rating.

The native of Malmo, Sweden, has played in at least 78 games in each of the past five seasons. During the 2021-22 campaign, he skated in each of Calgary's 82 contests and posted a career-high 50 points (4G, 46A) and +30 rating. Andersson made his NHL debut with the Flames as a 20-year-old during the 2016-17 season.

Internationally, Andersson represented Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The defenseman captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he posted six points (2G, 4A) to help Tre Kronor earn a bronze medal. Andersson was drafted by Calgary in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, one selection after current teammate Jeremy Lauzon.

Rasmus Andersson, Defenseman

Birthplace: Malmo, SWE

Height: 6-1

Weight: 202 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Played in 33 games with Vegas during the regular season and accumulated 17 points (7 G, 10 A) with a +1 rating since being acquired by the Golden Knights from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18

Seven goals, 17 points, and 60 blocked shots led Vegas’ defensemen since making his debut with the club in January

Tallied a total of 17 goals, a career-high, during the 2025-26 campaign with Calgary and Vegas

Has played in at least 78 games in each of the past five seasons

Represented Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, 2025 IIHF World Championship, and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Drafted by Calgary in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.