Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale

Annual event will be held Wednesday, July 22 at City National Arena

EquipmentSale-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 2, plans to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on Wednesday, July 22, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for Season Ticket Members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. PT on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more. Fans will also have the chance to shop premium items, which will be located in both Locker Room 5 and The Arsenal.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT on July 22.

On July 22 only, The Arsenal at City National Arena will be offering 30% off purchases for Season Ticket Members all day. The Arsenal will open early at 8 a.m. PT and close at 6 p.m. PT. 

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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