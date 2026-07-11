VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trevor Connelly

Henderson Silver Knights forward Trevor Connelly spent the first week of July at City National Arena for Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Connelly, 20, was drafted 19th overall in the first round by the Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Draft. The forward spent his first full year as a Silver Knight in the 2025-26 season, recording 14 goals and 35 assists in 46 regular season games, with one goal and five assists in Henderson's Calder Cup Playoffs run. Connelly caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this prospect questionnaire.

Who are you most excited to see at camp so far?

I'd say Jakob Ihs-Wozniak. He's the guy that I got to meet this time last year at Dev Camp, and he's a guy that I stayed in touch with a lot during the year. We talked about different things like my experience in Henderson and how his year was going. I think he's a guy that kind of feels comfortable with me, asks me questions, asks how my experience has been here, so he's a guy that I try and hang around a lot. He's such an incredible player and incredible person.

Any current Golden Knight that you admire?

I'd say Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel. I think I have a lot of similarities to Marner in his game, with the playmaking ability and kind of how we see the ice. So, he's a guy, even before he was on the Golden Knights, I'd always watch in juniors and growing up, kind of thought we had some similarities. So yeah, he's a guy that you have so much fun watching. I love watching him play.

What's your favorite thing about the Golden Knights organization as a whole?

Just how they treat their players, their respect for the players, their respect for the staff around the rink, and I think the culture here. I think it's such a good culture, great people, great players, just from top to bottom, it's just a great organization.

After living here for a year, what's your favorite thing about Las Vegas?

I'd say golf. So many nice golf courses, and I just love the Summerlin area. It's very peaceful, great food, great little hikes. It's a lot to do outside, and I'm kind of a person who can't sit still, so it's good for me.

Do you have a handicap?

Yeah, I'm like a 6 to 8, depending on the day.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey, if you didn't just answer?

I'd say golf, tennis and baseball. I grew up playing hockey, golf, tennis, and baseball, so I'd say I was probably the most competitive in tennis when I was younger, so I think that's something I always love to go and do with my dad and brother. I used to play in tournaments when I was younger. I still have a lot of fun playing it and a lot of joy playing it, so that's it.

Do you have a favorite goal or play from last season from Henderson?

I'd say my overtime winner in the first game of the playoffs, just with the crowd. A couple of my best friends and some family were in town, so I had a bunch of support there, and it was awesome to share that moment with them after the game and see how happy they were for me.

Describe your tape job.

I got half blade with, I take a puck and I kind of like wipe it along the blade, and then I kind of go along the top and the bottom with one line. I actually switched to it halfway during the season and went on the little point streak, and I'm a superstitious, routine guy, so I couldn't switch it after that.

What year would someone have to be born in for them to be considered old?

I'd say 1970.

What's a highlight of your hockey career so far to date?

I'd say winning a gold medal at World Juniors. Being able to represent my country any time that I've played for USA Hockey, I'd say all those events, very fortunate, but I think putting a gold medal around your neck is definitely a different feeling.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

I'd like to go back in time or go ahead of time. I'd like to experience what the old days would be like or experience, kind of see the future or something like that.

Do you have a favorite holiday?

I'd say Christmas. I think it's the time you get to go spend time with your family, extended family. I love giving gifts to people and things like that, so I think that's been a favorite since I was younger.

What's something on your bucket list you hope to achieve sooner or later down the road?

I'd say I'd like to go over to Scotland or Ireland with the golf courses, so one of those two. Since I was a young guy, I always wanted to do that, so that would be something. Go out there and play golf, sightsee, and stuff like that.

Favorite TV show or movie?

I'd say Happy Gilmore. The first one.

If you could only eat one food for a whole month, what would it be?

In-N-Out