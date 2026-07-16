NHL Announces 2026-27 Schedule Featuring Golden Knights 10th Season

The full 84-game schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights 2026-27 season has arrived

VGK2627_ScheduleAnnouncement-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 16, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today, July 16, the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season. For the eighth time in 10 years, the Golden Knights will begin their season on home ice when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. Puck-drop between Vegas and Chicago is set for 7:30 p.m. PT in the opening game of Season X.

Opening Knight is presented by Naqvi Injury Law and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Additional details regarding fan activations for the first game of the team's milestone 10th NHL season will be announced at a later date. The 2026-27 regular season schedule release is presented by your Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The 2026-27 regular season marks the first time that NHL clubs will play an 84-game schedule. The Golden Knights will have two homestands during the season with five straight games played at T-Mobile Arena, first in November then in March. A rematch of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final occurs on Monday, Dec. 21 when the Carolina Hurricanes visit T-Mobile Arena.

The season will pause in February for the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, which takes place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island. Vegas will face the Dallas Stars in the 2027 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The regular season concludes on Saturday, April 10 as the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings.

Season X for the Vegas Golden Knights has officially arrived

Fans interested in learning more about season membership opportunities for the 2026-27 campaign are encouraged to contact the Vegas Golden Knights ticketing team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected]. Information regarding single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

The team's full schedule for the 2026-27 regular season can be viewed here. The team's online schedule is presented by City National Bank. Broadcast information for games during the preseason and regular season, as well as the dates and rosters for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction and Training Camp presented by Core Hydration, will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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