NHL Announces 2026-27 Schedule Featuring Golden Knights 10th Season

VEGAS (July 16, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today, July 16, the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season. For the eighth time in 10 years, the Golden Knights will begin their season on home ice when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. Puck-drop between Vegas and Chicago is set for 7:30 p.m. PT in the opening game of Season X.

Opening Knight is presented by Naqvi Injury Law and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Additional details regarding fan activations for the first game of the team's milestone 10th NHL season will be announced at a later date. The 2026-27 regular season schedule release is presented by your Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The 2026-27 regular season marks the first time that NHL clubs will play an 84-game schedule. The Golden Knights will have two homestands during the season with five straight games played at T-Mobile Arena, first in November then in March. A rematch of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final occurs on Monday, Dec. 21 when the Carolina Hurricanes visit T-Mobile Arena.

The season will pause in February for the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, which takes place Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island. Vegas will face the Dallas Stars in the 2027 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The regular season concludes on Saturday, April 10 as the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings.