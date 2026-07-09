VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak participated in his second Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena during the first week of July. Ihs-Wozniak, 19, was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights. In 36 games on loan with HockeyAllsvenskan's IF Björklöven during the 2025-26 season, the forward tallied nine goals and 14 assists. He also appeared in 17 games with Luleå HF in the Swedish Hockey League. Ihs-Wozniak caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

I got to know Mateo Nobert last year a lot, so it’s fun seeing him again.

Who's a current Golden Knight player that you admire the most?

I would say Jack Eichel.

Favorite thing about the Golden Knights organization?

I mean, just the commitment to winning.

What is your favorite thing about Vegas so far?

I would say the weather.

Do you have a favorite sport besides hockey?

I would say probably golf right now.

Do you have a favorite goal or play from last season?

I had a nice shot on the power play, far side, top corner.

Can you describe your tape job?

I do a sock tape job, I would say. I don't do the whole way on the toe but leave a little bit there and do a sock.

What's the highlight of your hockey career so far?

I would say this year winning with Björklöven in the Allsvenskan to get promoted to the SHL.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose and why?

I would say being able to teleport.

What's your favorite holiday?

I would say Christmas.

What's something on your bucket list that you want to achieve, either soon or down the road?

Play for Vegas.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

I don’t watch a lot of TV shows or movies.

If you had to eat only one food for a whole month, what would it be?

Probably steak.