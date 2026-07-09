VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakob Ihs-Wozniak participated in his second Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena during the first week of July. Ihs-Wozniak, 19, was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights. In 36 games on loan with HockeyAllsvenskan's IF Björklöven during the 2025-26 season, the forward tallied nine goals and 14 assists. He also appeared in 17 games with Luleå HF in the Swedish Hockey League. Ihs-Wozniak caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this prospect questionnaire.
Who were you most excited to see at camp?
I got to know Mateo Nobert last year a lot, so it’s fun seeing him again.
Who's a current Golden Knight player that you admire the most?
I would say Jack Eichel.
Favorite thing about the Golden Knights organization?
I mean, just the commitment to winning.
What is your favorite thing about Vegas so far?
I would say the weather.
Do you have a favorite sport besides hockey?
I would say probably golf right now.
Do you have a favorite goal or play from last season?
I had a nice shot on the power play, far side, top corner.
Can you describe your tape job?
I do a sock tape job, I would say. I don't do the whole way on the toe but leave a little bit there and do a sock.
What's the highlight of your hockey career so far?
I would say this year winning with Björklöven in the Allsvenskan to get promoted to the SHL.
If you could have any superpower, what would you choose and why?
I would say being able to teleport.
What's your favorite holiday?
I would say Christmas.
What's something on your bucket list that you want to achieve, either soon or down the road?
Play for Vegas.
What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
I don’t watch a lot of TV shows or movies.
If you had to eat only one food for a whole month, what would it be?
Probably steak.