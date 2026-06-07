Marner's Hat Trick, Theodore's 2OT Overtime Goal Earns Vegas 5-4 Win Over Carolina

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-4, in double overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights lead the series, 2-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Tomas Hertl got the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal with 9:34 remaining in the first frame. Jack Eichel skated behind the net and found Hertl in the slot as he went top shelf past Frederik Andersen. Sixteen seconds later, Mitch Marner extended the Golden Knights’ lead as his centering pass was deflected by a Hurricanes defender and into the net for a 2-0 score. Marner struck again with 5:28 remaining in the middle frame after Brayden McNabb held the puck in at the blue line and fed it to Marner for a backhanded goal to give Vegas a three-goal advantage. With three minutes remaining in the second period, Marner completed his hat trick with a rocket off the rush as his slap shot went far side past Andersen and off the post to close out the middle frame, 4-0. At 7:03 in the final period, Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal netted three quick goals in the span of 39 seconds to cut the Golden Knights’ edge to one. Andrei Svechnikov tied the game at four with a power-play goal with 1:42 remaining in the third period and sent the contest to overtime. After neither team found the back of the net in the first extra frame, Shea Theodore recorded the game-winner 5:38 into double overtime. Theodore launched a shot from the blue line, and the puck bounced off the end boards and into the net for the Game 3 victory. Carter Hart stopped 29 out of 33 shots to secure the 5-4 win and give the Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitch Marner: Marner recorded his second hat trick of the postseason in the victory.

Shea Theodore: Theodore netted his first career double-overtime playoff goal.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl netted the game-opening goal and picked up an assist to mark his fourth point (2G, 2A) in three games.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb registered two helpers in the win, bringing his assist total to five in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mitch Marner became the first player in NHL history to record a four-point (3G, 1A) period in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marner’s hat trick in the second period was the fastest in Stanley Cup Final history, as he netted all three goals in the span of 6:10 in the second frame.

Marner became the first player in Golden Knights history to tally multiple four-point games in a single playoff run.

Marner’s league-leading 28 points (10G, 18A) are the most points by any Golden Knight in a single postseason in franchise history.

Tomas Hertl and Marner netted goals 16 seconds apart, the fastest two playoff goals in Golden Knights history.

Shea Theodore is the only active defenseman to record multiple career overtime goals in the playoffs.

Theodore is the seventh defenseman in NHL history to score two overtime goals in the same playoff run.

The Golden Knights have won seven out of nine home playoff games this postseason, the second most in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 18,233

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Fans can head to Toshiba Plaza for a pregame party, featuring T-Pain, that begins at 3:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ at 4:00 p.m. PT, then catch all the action on ABC. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. After the game, tune into Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ for the Postgame Show.