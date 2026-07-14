VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Sean Burick

Vegas Golden Knights 2026 NHL Draft selection Sean Burick joined other prospects at City National Arena to participate in Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Burick, 18, was taken in the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights from the WHL's Penticton Vees.

The defenseman appeared in 50 games for the Vees last season, recording four points and a +25 rating. The San Clemente native is committed to the University of Denver in 2027-28 and will play his second year with the Vees for the 2026-27 season. Burick caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during Development Camp for his prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

I've never personally played on the team with him or even really skated with him, but Trevor Connelly is the guy you hear a lot about. He's a Southern California guy. He's the guy who's either going to play in the NHL next year or be right on the edge. He has the talent to do that, and it's cool to go up against guys like that and compare yourself to how far you can go. It's a long way, but it's definitely something to look towards, and there's so many big guys here to look at, and it's a good spot for me.

Who's a current Golden Knight that you admire a lot?

A lot of people, to be honest. Brayden McNabb because he would play for a team in a spot where I think a lot of NHL guys would, but maybe a lot of junior guys wouldn't. Play through pain. That's the type of guy that I want to be. A guy that's going to inspire the teammates through their play, and playing through pain and being intense.

What’s your favorite part of the organization as a whole?

I think how winning is a part of the identity. I grew up playing for Shattuck St. Mary's, I went to the Penticton Vees, I'm committed to the University of Denver. Those are three programs where winning is all a must. It's not something you strive for. It's something that needs to happen. And hopefully someday I can contribute to the team in Vegas. I know I have a long way to go. Just keep working with my head down.

Have you gotten to see any of Las Vegas at all? What's your favorite part of it, if you have?

Yeah, I've been here quite a few times as a Southern California guy. So, I love all of it. I like to golf. So, I'd say that's probably my number one spot. Not that I really have the funds to go out there and play some of these courses, but hopefully someday I will.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey?

I grew up playing volleyball. I'd say currently it is golf, but I grew up playing volleyball. I think it helped me a lot being a bigger guy. My team 949 actually won an indoor club championship the year before I quit to go to Shattuck. I still talk to those guys, and it definitely helped a lot playing two sports growing up.

Do you have a favorite goal or play from last season?

I would say I had a hit right at the start of the year against Everett. We were down big. But for us, it was the first time we played them. We were kind of getting our butts handed to us. So, I think it was important to have some pushback to show that we could do it. We got swept by them later in the conference final, but we were not that far off from them. And I think it was important to show that we could compete with teams like that.

Describe your tape job.

I'm real simple. I've had the same tape job for, like, 10 years. I'm really not picky about my sticks, not picky about anything. But I used to do the toe, and now I just tape it up and rip it off, so it's easy.

What year would someone have to be born in for them to be considered old?

My brother was born in 1999, so I'll say 1998.

What’s the highlight of your hockey career so far?

I'd say coming back from down 4-2 against Prince George. Game three or four, I think, was pretty insane. They were throwing beers and soda all over the ice, and everything like that. It's probably fair that they did that. We got some calls that game, but it was pretty awesome coming back against a rival.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

As a guy who had to drive an hour and a half to practice every day for two years, I'd probably say flying, teleportation or something like that.

Do you have a favorite holiday?

Christmas, just being with family.

Do you have something big on your bucket list that you want to achieve soon or someday?

I'd say short term is getting my first goal. Had a lot of chances last year, but I'm not too bummed out about it. We had such a good team, Long term, I think like every guy, it’s playing in the NHL at some point. As a bigger, lengthier guy, I have a long way to go. I'm going to need to be patient with myself, but at the same time not be complacent. It's not just going to happen. I need to work to make it happen. And I'm excited for that process. Just trust in it.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

I think an apple.

Favorite TV show or movie?

I'll go Breaking Bad.

If you had to eat just one food for a whole month, what would it be?

I’m trying to think what's kind of healthy too. I would say it's probably some pasta plus a chicken.