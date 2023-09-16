Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Calgary's second match-up at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. takes place tonight at 8:30 p.m. MT at the South Okanagan Event Centre.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Parker Bell - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka
Lucas Ciona - Nathan Pilling - William Stromgren
Oliver Tulk - Ilya Nikolaev - Mark Duarte
DEFENCEMEN
Yan Kuznetsov - Etienne Morin
Quinn Mantei - Donovan McCoy
Jarrod Gourley - Mikael Diotte
Tyson Galloway - Charles Cote
The Flames ran four defence pairings during practice, this page will be updated during warm-ups
GOALTENDERS
Connor Murphy
Jari Kykkanen
If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.