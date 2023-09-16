Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Calgary's second match-up at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. takes place tonight at 8:30 p.m. MT at the South Okanagan Event Centre.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Parker Bell - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Nathan Pilling - William Stromgren

Oliver Tulk - Ilya Nikolaev - Mark Duarte

DEFENCEMEN

Yan Kuznetsov - Etienne Morin

Quinn Mantei - Donovan McCoy

Jarrod Gourley - Mikael Diotte

Tyson Galloway - Charles Cote

The Flames ran four defence pairings during practice, this page will be updated during warm-ups

GOALTENDERS

Connor Murphy

Jari Kykkanen

If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.