News Feed

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Oilers
Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames Celebrity Golf Charity Classic Raises $327,000

Flames Golf Classic Raises $327,000
2023 Young Stars Classic Preview

Life's a Peach
Time To Tee It Up

Time To Tee It Up
‘We want everybody to be aggressive’

‘We want everybody to be aggressive’
Jersey Number Updates

Jersey Number Updates
Download the Young Stars Media Kit

Download the Young Stars Media Kit
Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp
2023 preseason tickets are on sale now

2023 preseason tickets are on sale now
New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic
Teeing off at the Italian Open

Teeing off at the Italian Open
'I'm excited for it'

'I'm excited for it'
'I've got a lot to prove'

'I've got a lot to prove'
'Wanted to be back in Calgary'

'Wanted to be back in Calgary'
Plenty Left to Prove

Plenty Left to Prove
'We love the city'

'We love the city'

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

220917_EOvCF_364
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Calgary's second match-up at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. takes place tonight at 8:30 p.m. MT at the South Okanagan Event Centre.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Parker Bell - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Nathan Pilling - William Stromgren

Oliver Tulk - Ilya Nikolaev - Mark Duarte

DEFENCEMEN

Yan Kuznetsov - Etienne Morin

Quinn Mantei - Donovan McCoy

Jarrod Gourley - Mikael Diotte

Tyson Galloway - Charles Cote

The Flames ran four defence pairings during practice, this page will be updated during warm-ups

GOALTENDERS

Connor Murphy

Jari Kykkanen

If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.