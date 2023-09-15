Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

Hockey season has finally arrived.

The Calgary Flames kick off the 2023 Young Stars Classic tonight in Penticton, B.C., taking on the Vancouver Canucks at 8:30 p.m. MT.

In its 10th year, the tourament sees prospects from the Flames, Canucks, Oilers, and Jets square off over the course of four days at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For fans in the area, tickets are available HERE.

Tonight's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.

THE ROSTER