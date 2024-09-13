Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Flames take on Jets in Young Stars opener

CS_YoungStars_Posters_16x9 vs WPG
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

Hockey is officially back!

The 11th edition of the 2024 Young Stars Classic, hosted in Penticton, B.C, kicks off today and will see the Flames, Canucks, Jets and Oilers battle over the course of four days at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For fans in the area, tickets are available HERE.

The Flames open up the tourney taking on the Jets at 5 P.M. MT Friday with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Flames Young Stars Roster

#
Player
Position
40
Waltteri Ignatjew
G
50
Matt Radomsky
G
81
Connor Murphy
G
3
Artem Grushnikov
D
48
Hunter Brzustewicz
D
55
Eric Jamieson
D
56
Henry Mews
D
57
Joni Jurmo
D
59
Etienne Morin
D
67
Axel Hurtig
D
89
Zayne Parekh
D
42
Samuel Honzek
LW
45
Sam Morton
C
49
Andrew Basha
LW
51
Matvei Gridin
LW
53
Hunter Laing
RW
60
Jacob Battaglia
LW
63
Trevor Janicke
RW
65
William Stromgren
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
C
74
Lucas Ciona
LW
78
Luke Misa 
LW
83
David Silye
C
87
Parker Bell
LW
95
Luke McNamara 
LW

Eight players return from the 2023 squad with plenty of new faces joining the crew this time around including Hunter Brzustewicz, who skated for the Canucks at last year's tourney, wearing Flames colours for the first time since being acquired via trade back on Jan. 31. Joni Jurmo, who was part of the same trade package, also joins the Flames for his first go around.

Etienne Morin, Sam Honzek, William Stromgren, Jaden Lipinski, Lucas Ciona, Parker Bell, Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky highlight the returnees.

Calgary has a total of eight skaters from the 2024 NHL Draft class hitting the ice in Penticton: first-rounders Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin, second-rounders Andrew Basha and Jacob Battaglia, third-round selection Henry Mews, fifth-rounder Luke Misa and a pair of sixth round picks in Hunter Laing and Eric Jamieson.

Waltteri Ignatjew joins the crease alongside tournament vets Murphy and Radomsky.

The Other Side

The Jets roster features a more veteran group with 13 returning skaters and two goaltenders from their 2023 squad.

Among the returnees include a pair forwards and former first-rounders: Brad Lambert (2022) and Colby Barlow (2023). Meanwhile, fellow first-round selection Brayden Yager joins Winnipeg for his first taste of the Young Stars Classic after being traded to the Jets from the Penguins on August. 28.

It was announced yesterday that Chaz Lucius would not participate in the tourney as he continues to recover from an season ending injury suffered last campaign, and prepare for Jets main camp.

Winnipeg will take on the Canucks on Sunday Sept.14 before closing things out against the Oilers the following day, Sept. 15.

Player To Watch

It's been quite the stretch for Zayne Parekh.

From winning the Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit, being selected ninth overall by the Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft, taking part in Flames Development Camp, to finally skating for Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

And now, fans will get their first glimpse of him in Flames threads over the course of the tournament as he looks to make a strong first impression.

"I'm going to compete really hard and try to leave a good impression," he told Flames TV prior to the team taking off for B.C. "I have high expectations for myself. Penticton will be good to get me going before main camp."

