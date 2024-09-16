Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

The Other Side

Vancouver has brought some veterans to this year's event - take for example forward Arshdeep Bains, an AHL All-Star a season ago - but there's still plenty of excitement about the Canucks' young charges.

Forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki, selected 15th-overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, has impressed, particularly in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over the Oilers.

Anthony Romani had the game-winner in Sunday's 4-2 comeback triumph over the Winnipeg Jets; he led the OHL with 58 goals a season ago, before being selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Former Canucks forward Manny Malhotra is back in the fold on the West Coast too, guiding this year's Young Stars roster before taking the reins as head coach at AHL Abbotsford.

Player To Watch

He spent a good chunk of his minor hockey career as a forward, but Henry Mews is best known for patrolling the Ottawa 67's blue line - and Flames Young Stars Classic blue line - as a puck-moving, offensively-minded defenceman.

Selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the defender has stood out for the right reasons so far in Penticton, all while getting valuable experience at this, his first pro camp.

"My goal is just to learn as much as I can, take in as much information and learn as many things as I can," the 18-year-old told Flames TV Sunday. "So far, it's been great."

He put up 61 points in the OHL last season - joining Flames teammates Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz as some of the top-scoring defencemen in junior hockey in 2023-24.

Here in Penticton, though, Mews is happy to take a different approach, adding more information to his knowledge base along the way.

"On this team, I'm kind of taking a different role, playing safer and better defensively, I think," he said of his first two games at the Young Stars Classic.

"I'm learning a lot, and just watching those two guys, it's been great."