Wranglers Sweep Roadrunners

gamer
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Underdog no more.

The Calgary Wranglers pulled off the upset as they swept the two-seed Tucson Roadrunners with a 4-3 win on Friday night in Arizona.

Sam Morton, Riley Damiani, Ilya Solovyov and William Stromgren found the net for the Wranglers, and Dustin Wolf made 40 saves in the victory.

They will take on first place Coachella Valley starting next week in the Pacific Division Semi-Final best-of-five. (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

It was a physical start to Game 2 Friday night in Tucson. Both teams threw their bodies around and had plenty of energy.

The Wranglers took the first penalty of the game with 4:15 to go in the first-period and the Roadrunners make them pay as Dylan Guenther went coast-to-coast through the middle of the defence and beat Wolf five-hole toopen the scoring.

Calgary would get a powerplay of their own less than two-minutes later and Morton evened the score from the slot early in the man advantage to make it 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Riley Damiani gave the Wranglers their first lead of the game seven minutes into the second period, picking up his own rebound and tucking the puck home for a 2-1 edge.

Kirkland struck for Tucson while the two teams played four-on-four making it 2-2 with just over seven minutes to play in the second.

The Wranglers hit right back 30-seconds later as Solovyov ripped one on the rush to give Calgaryback the lead. That would be the score heading into the final 20.

Tucson had a great chance about eight minutes into the third period, but Wolf made a couple of huge saves to maintain the one-goal Wranglers lead.

Stromgren made a beautiful dash through the defence and finished off his great individual effort to give the Wranglers a two-goal lead halfway through the final period.

Tucson would not go away as Hunter Drew beat Wolf short-side high off a rebound to make it 4-3 with 7:31 remaining in the game.

The Wranglers took a penalty with 5:12 to go but Wolf made another point-blank save on the kill.

The Roadrunners pulled their goalie with one minute to go but were unable to get anything in on Wolf and the Wranglers hung on for the victory.

