Wranglers Sweep Roadrunners

Underdog no more.

The Calgary Wranglers pulled off the upset as they swept the two-seed Tucson Roadrunners with a 4-3 win on Friday night in Arizona.

Sam Morton, Riley Damiani, Ilya Solovyov and William Stromgren found the net for the Wranglers, and Dustin Wolf made 40 saves in the victory.

They will take on first place Coachella Valley starting next week in the Pacific Division Semi-Final best-of-five. (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

It was a physical start to Game 2 Friday night in Tucson. Both teams threw their bodies around and had plenty of energy.

The Wranglers took the first penalty of the game with 4:15 to go in the first-period and the Roadrunners make them pay as Dylan Guenther went coast-to-coast through the middle of the defence and beat Wolf five-hole toopen the scoring.

Calgary would get a powerplay of their own less than two-minutes later and Morton evened the score from the slot early in the man advantage to make it 1-1 heading into the first intermission.