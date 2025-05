Flames captain Mikael Backlund had an assist as Sweden skated to a 4-0 victory over Slovenia Friday to improve to 5-0 in Group A play.

Canada is 4-0 in Group A and will play Germany Saturday at 12:20 p.m. MT.

Backlund got the helper on former Flame Elias Lindholm's second-period goal, one of three he tallied in the tilt. Backlund finished with three shots and was +3 in 16:14 of work.