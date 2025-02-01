Wolf Named NHL Rookie Of The Month For January

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, who led all rookies with seven wins in 10 games (7-3-0, 2.32 GAA, .922 SV%), has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January.

Wolf edged Ottawa Senators goaltender Leevi Meriläinen (5-2-1, 2.02 GAA, .928 SV%, 2 SO), Montreal Canadiens teammates Jakub Dobes (4-1-1, 2.43 GAA, .912 SV%) and Lane Hutson (1-12—13 in 14 GP), and Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (7-5—12 in 14 GP) for the honour.

Wolf, who also topped January rookie netminders in games played (10), saves (270) and shots against (293), became the second rookie goaltender in Flames history to win at least seven contests in a single calendar month. The other: Mike Vernon, in both November 1986 (9-3-0, 3.09 GAA, .897 SV%, 1 SO in 12 GP) and December 1986 (7-3-1, 3.16 GAA, .900 SV% in 11 GP).

Wolf yielded two or fewer goals in six of his 10 starts and made at least 25 saves six times – highlighted by a season-high 38 stops in a 3-1 victory over the League-leading Winnipeg Jets Jan. 18. Four of his seven wins came on the road (4-1-0, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%), tied for the most by any netminder (rookie or veteran) in January.

The 23-year-old Wolf, a seventh-round pick (214th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, paces NHL rookies and shares eighth place in the entire League (rookies and veterans) with 19 wins through 29 total appearances this season (19-8-2, 2.51 GAA, .917 SV%, 2 SO). The Gilroy native, one of five California-born goaltenders in NHL history, also tops 2024-25 rookie netminders in games played (29), saves (802), shots against (875), shutouts (t-2) and assists/points (3).

Wolf follows Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (October: 4-5—9 in 11 GP), San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (November: 7-5—12 in 14 GP) and Hutson (December: 2-11—13 in 14 GP) as a Rookie of the Month winner in 2024-25. He is the first Calgary player to receive the recognition since left wing Johnny Gaudreau, who was honored twice during the 2014-15 season (December 2014: 8-5—13 in 14 GP, March 2015: 7-9—16 in 15 GP).