Happy Homecoming

The Flames flew back to Calgary Friday morning after a season-long, six-game, 12-day road trip that had them criss-crossing the Eastern U.S.

They didn’t have the usual morning skate before the tilt.

The Habs, meanwhile, hadn’t played since Thursday night when they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Oilers in Edmonton.

But it was the homeside that looked fresh to start the outing, building up a 7-1 edge in shots at one point and finishing 9-4 in that department after the opening 20, with Habs goalie Jakub Dobes making some massive stops to keep the game scoreless after the first.

Morgan Frost made a nice play after an early turnover in the Habs zone, he tried to sneak a feed through to Yegor Sharangovich but Habs defenceman Owen Beck was able to get his stick on it and Dobes caught the floating puck.

Later on, Sharangovich was sent into the zone and fired a shot around a screen, Dobes making the initial stop and then getting his left pad on the rebound attempt by No. 17 as he drove the net.

Dobes made another 10-beller when Jonathan Huberdeau cycled up high and put the puck to MacKenzie Weegar with a short pass, the blueliner skating across the mid slot and snapping a backhander the Montreal goalie got a piece of with his arm and then the end of his pad.

Calgary went to the powerplay past the midway point of the period and got one of the looks they wanted, the puck ending up on the stick of Matt Coronato in the high bumper spot for an open look but Dobes made the stop.

Wolf was busier in the second, stopping a pair of chances by Josh Anderson, the latter coming when he drove across the crease looking for the five-hole but was denied by the paddle.

He made 12 stops in the middle stanza.

Farabee opened the scoring at 16:21 after a lengthy Flames possession, Mikael Backlund down low, feeding him the puck and Farabee putting it shortside, top shelf through traffic for his 11th of the campaign and third as a Flame.