Happy Homecoming

Wolf gets shutout in 1-0 victory over Habs

LIve
By Ty Pilson
It was a triumphant return to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice.

Dustin Wolf recorded his third-career shutout - the first rookie in franchise history - and Joel Farabee scored his second goal in as many games as the Flames beat the visiting Canadiens 1-0 Saturday night.

Wolf finished with 26 saves, winning his third-career game against the Habs.

The Flames flew back to Calgary Friday morning after a season-long, six-game, 12-day road trip that had them criss-crossing the Eastern U.S.

They didn’t have the usual morning skate before the tilt.

The Habs, meanwhile, hadn’t played since Thursday night when they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Oilers in Edmonton.

But it was the homeside that looked fresh to start the outing, building up a 7-1 edge in shots at one point and finishing 9-4 in that department after the opening 20, with Habs goalie Jakub Dobes making some massive stops to keep the game scoreless after the first.

Morgan Frost made a nice play after an early turnover in the Habs zone, he tried to sneak a feed through to Yegor Sharangovich but Habs defenceman Owen Beck was able to get his stick on it and Dobes caught the floating puck.

Later on, Sharangovich was sent into the zone and fired a shot around a screen, Dobes making the initial stop and then getting his left pad on the rebound attempt by No. 17 as he drove the net.

Dobes made another 10-beller when Jonathan Huberdeau cycled up high and put the puck to MacKenzie Weegar with a short pass, the blueliner skating across the mid slot and snapping a backhander the Montreal goalie got a piece of with his arm and then the end of his pad.

Calgary went to the powerplay past the midway point of the period and got one of the looks they wanted, the puck ending up on the stick of Matt Coronato in the high bumper spot for an open look but Dobes made the stop.

Wolf was busier in the second, stopping a pair of chances by Josh Anderson, the latter coming when he drove across the crease looking for the five-hole but was denied by the paddle.

He made 12 stops in the middle stanza.

Farabee opened the scoring at 16:21 after a lengthy Flames possession, Mikael Backlund down low, feeding him the puck and Farabee putting it shortside, top shelf through traffic for his 11th of the campaign and third as a Flame.

Farabee takes the Backlund feeds and rips one top shelf

Not long after, Huberdeau won a foot race against Nick Suzuki to a losse puck and feed it to Connor Zary, who tried to shoot between his legs but lost the handle with Juraj Slakovsky on his back.

The teams traded a handful of chances in the third period before Montreal pulled the goalie with just over two-and-a-half minutes to play but couldn't get the equalizer.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"I thought we played a real patient game tonight"

"He is a cool cucumber in there, no doubt about it"

"Good to come back into our home building and just find a way"

"I think we’ve gotten better as we’ve gone"

"Enjoy your day off tomorrow, boys!"

"It definitely feels good"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, MTL 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, MTL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 31.6%, MTL 68.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, MTL 16

Hits: CGY 18, MTL 25

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, MTL 14

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, MTL 7

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Canadiens 08.03.25

Game action by Gerry Thomas. Walk-ins by Alex Medina

Up Next:

The Flames host the Canucks in a pivotal battle on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

