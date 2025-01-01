WJC Recap - 31.12.24

Hurtig, Sweden clinch top spot in Group B at World Juniors

241231_Hurtig
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Axel Hurtig and Team Sweden secured top spot in Group ‘B’ at the 2025 World Juniors Tuesday, after scoring a 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Czechia at TD Place in Ottawa.

Hurtig earned 10:40 of ice-time.

Sweden outshot Czechia 16-13 over the course of a scoreless first period, and found their offensive stride in the form of four goals in period two.

Herman Traff opened the scoring 1:52 into the middle stanza on a Swedish powerplay, then lit the lamp again at even strength just over four minutes later.

Petr Sikora cut the lead to 2-1 with a powerplay marker for the Czechs before Felix Unger Sorum and Anton Wahlberg broke the game open late in the period with tallies 30 seconds apart.

Eduard Sale rounded out the afternoon’s offence, scoring on a penalty shot 34 seconds into the third frame.

Melker Thelin earned the victory in goal, making 28 saves.

Sweden will face Latvia in the quarter-final round January 2.

Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF

