WJC Recap - 29.12.24

Despite being outshot 11-5 in the opening frame, Sweden took a 3-1 lead into the second thanks to goals from Tom Willander, Zeb Forsfjall and Otto Stenberg, two of the markers coming on the power play.

The second period was all Sweden with David Granberg firing a wrister that snuck through and Willander scoring similarly to his first of the contest, on the powrerplay and from the point. Victor Eklund rounded out the scoring in the period with 11.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 6-1.

The final 20 minutes was a flurry with Switzerland's Kimo Gruber and Sweden's Axel Sandin Pellikka trading markers before things would get interesting late in the game.

Switzerland would rattle off three power play goals as they pushed for the tie, with Leo Braillard snapping a wrister up high at 11:17. Three minutes later, a long shot from the point was tipped in front by Andro Kaderli to cut the deficit down to three. The Swiss pushed until the end with Braillard adding another with 12.2 seconds remaining but it was too little, too late as Sweden held on for the win.

Hurtig and Sweden are back in action on New Year's Eve as they take on Czechia at 3:00 p.m. MT (TSN) at TD Place in Ottawa.

Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF