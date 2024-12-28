WJC Recap - 27.12.24

Hurtig picks up first point at tournament in rout over Kazakhstan

HurtigWJCDec27
By Torie Peterson
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Axel Hurtig picked up his first point at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday in Sweden's 8-1 win over Kazakhstan.

The defenceman had the primary assist on Felix Nilsson's first period marker, who deflected Hurtig's point shot into the back of the net at the 13:36 mark.

Victor Eklund, David Edstom, Linus Eriksson, and Anton Wahlberg also scored in the opening frame, giving the Swedes a commanding 5-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Wahlberg added his second goal of the day in the second period and Oskar Vuollet and David Granberg picked up goals in the third period. Kazakhstan's lone goal came off the stick of Artur Gross in the middle frame.

Hurtig was a +2, put a couple of shots on net, and logged 13:28 of ice time against Kazakhstan. The Högås, Sweden product was selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is in the midst of his first season in North America, playing for the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL.

Sweden is now 2-0 at the tournament. They are back in action on Sunday when they take on Switzerland at 10:00 a.m. MT (TSN) at TD Place in Ottawa.

News Feed

'Going To Be Tough Road Games'

Toast The New Year!

WJC Recap - 26.12.24

Flames Announce Interim Coaching Appointments

Say What - 'Feels Good Before A Break'

Merry Christmas, C of Red!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

Tough Loss To Ottawa

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24

Say What - 'Going To Be A Tough Battle'

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

Practice Notebook - 18.12.24

Say What - 'Got Away From Our Game'

Point Taken

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins