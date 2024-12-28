WJC Recap - 27.12.24

Victor Eklund, David Edstom, Linus Eriksson, and Anton Wahlberg also scored in the opening frame, giving the Swedes a commanding 5-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Wahlberg added his second goal of the day in the second period and Oskar Vuollet and David Granberg picked up goals in the third period. Kazakhstan's lone goal came off the stick of Artur Gross in the middle frame.

Hurtig was a +2, put a couple of shots on net, and logged 13:28 of ice time against Kazakhstan. The Högås, Sweden product was selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is in the midst of his first season in North America, playing for the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL.

Sweden is now 2-0 at the tournament. They are back in action on Sunday when they take on Switzerland at 10:00 a.m. MT (TSN) at TD Place in Ottawa.