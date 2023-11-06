The God of the Sky has officially arrived in the Weegar household.

MacKenzie and his fiancée Maggie can thank heaven, then, for his ability to sleep through the night.

“It's been hectic, for sure,” Weegar laughed of his new puppy, a nine-week-old mini goldendoodle named Zeus. “We got home late after the game on Saturday and I had to take him out right away – at, like, 3 in the morning. Then, we both got some sleep and then as soon as I woke up and was having my coffee, I got absolutely run over.

“Zeus didn't even really know me at that point, but when (older brother) Ziggy climbed up, Zeus followed right behind.

“Mags got him on Friday, so I got to see him for about 15 minutes before we flew out (to Seattle) and then she had to look after him solo for a couple days, but he wasn't too much trouble. He's doing the puppy thing - plenty of eating, sleeping and going to the bathroom. He's awesome. He's been a good little brother to Ziggy and we’re having an absolute blast with him. It's been a little chaotic, but it's been fun.”

In ancient religion, Zeus is the patriarch to all the deities in the Greek pantheon. He’s colloquially known as the God of Thunder, Lightning, Rain and Winds, with an iconic thunderbolt representing his weapon of choice.

Fortunately, the doodle version plays a great deal nicer. And at only a couple of pounds of caramel cuteness, the name… stuck

“It’s cool,” Weegar said. “It’s strong. Powerful. Maybe I can get a tattoo of Zeus somewhere at some point, too. I think initially we were thinking about something with Z-Y at the end like Ziggy, but Maggie came up with this one and I love it.

“How can you not?”