Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Huska on Kadri's consistency to start the season:

"His play hasn’t changed from Day 1, like his work ethic has been there. Sometimes, he’s been a guy that’s gone up and down in regards to points, when he puts them on the board. I’ve felt like his work has been as consistent, if not more consistent than any of our forwards with regards to how he’s skating and competing. You did feel it was a matter of time before things would start to go in for him."

On Kadri taking a mentorship role with Zary:

"The one thing I’ve noticed with him, is he’s almost taking Zars under his wing a little bit, where maybe Connor makes the wrong play or a play that you could do something differently, you always see Kads kind of float by him and it’s not ‘hey, you’ve got to do this,’ it’s like ‘hey, no problem; next time we got it.’ I’ve seen a lot of growth from him in that regard, I think he’s almost realizing ‘hey, I’m up there in age now and I am a leader here, and I have to help bring some of these young guys along.’"