Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

What was said following Monday's practice at Scotiabank Saddledome

Huska on Kadri's consistency to start the season:

"His play hasn’t changed from Day 1, like his work ethic has been there. Sometimes, he’s been a guy that’s gone up and down in regards to points, when he puts them on the board. I’ve felt like his work has been as consistent, if not more consistent than any of our forwards with regards to how he’s skating and competing. You did feel it was a matter of time before things would start to go in for him."

On Kadri taking a mentorship role with Zary:

"The one thing I’ve noticed with him, is he’s almost taking Zars under his wing a little bit, where maybe Connor makes the wrong play or a play that you could do something differently, you always see Kads kind of float by him and it’s not ‘hey, you’ve got to do this,’ it’s like ‘hey, no problem; next time we got it.’ I’ve seen a lot of growth from him in that regard, I think he’s almost realizing ‘hey, I’m up there in age now and I am a leader here, and I have to help bring some of these young guys along.’"

"I thought we made it difficult on them"

Backlund on building off the last two games:

"We’ve got to stay focused here on the next game. For quite some time, against Dallas, we were playing some good hockey but didn’t win, then we carried it over into Seattle, played even better, big win and now we’ve got to keep it coming. It’s about carrying momentum, but also resetting for the next game, coming out with the same kind of energy, and playing with the same pace that we did last game."

On maintaining a positive frame of mind:

"It’s always hard to be on a long losing streak, we were trying to keep it positive in here. When you’re losing, it’s always a little harder. Today, I could tell guys were more upbeat; it’s a nice feeling to win again, now we’ve got to push each other to win games."

"Now we gotta keep it coming"

Andersson on what the Flames did well Saturday:

"I thought we played pretty well in Seattle. We worked hard, got rewarded for our work, Vladdy played well in net, I just thought we played a really good road game."

On the improving fortunes of the powerplay:

"I think we’re shooting more, keeping it a little more simple. Even though we didn’t score on the 5-on-3, we had some good looks there, we could have scored one there, but the other unit comes out and scores. The simple answer is we’re simplifying, we’re shooting more, and we’re creating a little more chaos around the net, and trying to bang in rebounds as well."

"We worked hard and we got rewarded"

Zary on earning powerplay minutes in his first two NHL games:

"I feel good. Being on the powerplay, on any team, is always a privilege, so I think any time you get a chance to be out there, you’ve got to make the most of it and try and help the team build positive momentum. I’ve always felt comfortable in the situation on the powerplay, but like I said it’s a privilege, any time I can get a chance to be out there on the powerplay, it’s awesome."

On the chemistry he's developing with Kadri:

"Just playing with a guy of his pedigree, it’s awesome. I’ve just trying to read off him, he’s been playing at a high level for a long time. I think anything I can pick up from him, see what he’s doing especially in the offensive zone, he’s such a talented player, just seeing little things like when he has the puck, when he doesn’t have the puck, where he is, it’s been nice."