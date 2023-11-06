Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Bell put up two assists in Tri-City’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on home ice Wednesday, the first of two Americans victories this past week.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 14 games

Lipinski was held off the scoresheet Wednesday as the Giants fell 4-1 at Tri-City, but he chipped in with a helper Friday night in Vancouver’s 3-2 setback at Wenatchee.

Lipinski saved his best for last this past week, scoring once, adding an assist and firing nine shots on goal as the Giants returned home to defeat the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night.