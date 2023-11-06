News Feed

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken
Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 12 games

After missing the first two games of Moncton’s Western road trip, Morin returned to the Wildcats lineup Saturday.

Morin made up for lost time against Gatineau, scoring once and adding two helpers as Moncton scored a 7-4 win. He was named the game’s Third Star.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Bell put up two assists in Tri-City’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on home ice Wednesday, the first of two Americans victories this past week.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 14 games

Lipinski was held off the scoresheet Wednesday as the Giants fell 4-1 at Tri-City, but he chipped in with a helper Friday night in Vancouver’s 3-2 setback at Wenatchee.

Lipinski saved his best for last this past week, scoring once, adding an assist and firing nine shots on goal as the Giants returned home to defeat the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night.

USHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Cedar Rapids Roughriders
8 goals, 3 assists, 11 points in 13 games

Littler helped Cedar Rapids earn five of a possible six points over a busy weekend, beginning with a 5-4 victory at Sioux City Friday night.

He scored an insurance marker Saturday in the RoughRiders’ 4-1 win at Lincoln, then did not dress in Sunday’s 3-2 shootout setback at Des Moines.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 5 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-3-0 record, 2.40 GAA, .916 save percentage

Sergeev made 30 saves Friday night at Vermont, but was tagged with the loss in a 4-1 setback.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
3 goals, 1 assist, 4 points in 7 games

Suniev and the Minutemen stayed hot this past weekend, scoring a 2-1 overtime win over Northeastern Friday night.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
3-3-1, 2.48 GAA, .914 save percentage

Yegorov earned a 25-save shutout Monday as Dynamo Moscow slipped past Spartak 1-0 in overtime.

He then made 26 saves in a rematch on Wednesday, which Spartak took home by a 4-2 score.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK U20
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 4 games

Hurtig scored his second goal of the season Friday, helping Rogle to a two-game sweep of IK Oskarshamn U20 by 5-1 and 4-2 scores.