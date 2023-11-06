Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

NCAA
Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 5 games
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-3-0 record, 2.40 GAA, .916 save percentage
Sergeev made 30 saves Friday night at Vermont, but was tagged with the loss in a 4-1 setback.
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
3 goals, 1 assist, 4 points in 7 games
Suniev and the Minutemen stayed hot this past weekend, scoring a 2-1 overtime win over Northeastern Friday night.
Russia
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
3-3-1, 2.48 GAA, .914 save percentage
Yegorov earned a 25-save shutout Monday as Dynamo Moscow slipped past Spartak 1-0 in overtime.
He then made 26 saves in a rematch on Wednesday, which Spartak took home by a 4-2 score.
Sweden
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK U20
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 4 games
Hurtig scored his second goal of the season Friday, helping Rogle to a two-game sweep of IK Oskarshamn U20 by 5-1 and 4-2 scores.