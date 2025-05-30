STOCKHOLM - It's not rare for a teenager to study abroad.

A little rarer to do it on international ice as a member of Team Canada, though.

But that was the position Flames prospect Zayne Parekh was put in when he accepted an invite to earn a pair of pre-tournament trials on Canada's blueline in preparation for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

A valuable apprenticeship, no doubt.

"He's such a great kid," said Calgary rearguard MacKenzie Weegar, with Parekh along the way for the mini-tour that featured stops in storied cities Vienna and Budapest.

"I didn't really get to see him that much in training camp because I was with a different group. I know there's a lot of hype around him. I thought it was more the first game in LA that I saw him kind of be himself and be comfortable, and then he brought it here (to Europe). I thought the exhibition games that he played, he was really himself and he was jumping up in the rush. He's a gifted player.

"He's one hell of a player."