Whether it’s picks and prospects, or dollars and contracts, proper asset management is the lifeblood of a franchise.

In the present.

And, more importantly, the future.

For Flames GM Craig Conroy, any trade involving his No.-1 netminder, unequivocally, had to check both boxes.

“It was a deal that made sense to us moving forward," Conroy said of acquiring a 2025 first-round draft pick, along with defenceman Kevin Bahl, in exchange for Jacob Markstrom.

With it, a door opens for Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf to bring their best in training camp and battle for the starting role, as part of the club’s ongoing youth movement.

Vladar underwent hip surgery back in March, which allowed Wolf – the Flames’ seventh-round pick in 2019, and the AHL’s top goalie in each of the past two season – an extended run with the big club late in the year.

Vladar, by the way, is on track to be fully healthy by the time camp kicks off in mid-September. And Wolf, after another MVP-calibre campaign with the AHL’s Wranglers, is looking to build on the 15 big-league starts he got last year, which included a four-game winning streak to wrap up the NHL portion of his calendar.

“You want to create that good competition within your group, and we have two young guys we really believe in," Conroy said.

“We want Wolf to continue to progress. … That’s the one position you want to be careful with is goalies. You never want to rush him and put him in a situation where it actually hurts their growth. So, you know, we’ve still got some decisions to make, but it gives both these guys a great opportunity to play more games in the NHL this year.”