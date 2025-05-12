HERNING, Denmark - A few Dan Vladar jerseys, adorned with No. 30 on the back in place of his more familiar No. 80, could be spotted amidst the sea of Pastrnaks and Cervenkas and Jagrs through the bipartisan crowd of 9,882.

So, too, could be spied the slight yellow lines on his predominantly red pads that matched Czechia's primary colour.

The grin?

Visible throughout the arena even through his mask - it, too, airbrushed with the Flaming C.

Rightfully so after the Flames netminder, at age 27, officially made his men's national team debut with his home country of Czechia in a 7-2 win against host Denmark on Monday at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

"Nerves? A little bit," Vladar admitted. "Every time you make your debut you want to show off. Obviously, it was a big game for me.

"I'm glad we won."

Vladar, who kicked out 727 pucks in a tick over 1,781 minutes of work as a member of the Flames this season, turned aside an additional 29 bonus shots and even added a secondary assist in going the full distance in his freshman showing on the international ice.

Just two blemishes to show for the 60-minute effort.

The shutout snapper was a shoulder-shrugging rebound that he kicked out - and had deflect back in - with Czechia holding a cruise-control like 4-0 lead. The only other puck to best Vladar beat him with his side staking a 5-1 lead.

From there? Victory.