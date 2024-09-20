Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Andrei The Giant

To watch Andrei Kuzmenko play is to know he can absolutely rip a puck. The visual evidence might be super-ceded by the pings of cross-bars or the thwack of a puck smacking twine, but make no mistake, the Russian forward has pinpoint accuracy as well as the type of velocity on his shot that makes goaltenders quiver.

Overall, Kuzmenko’s production dipped in 2023-24 compared to his 39-goal rookie campaign two winters ago, but he’s found a home in the Flames’ top-six and since donning the Calgary crest for the first time in February, he’s produced at a near 40-goal pace.

The cheerful Kuzmenko is bent on getting back on track over the course of a full season - he’s committed to helping his teammates in any way that he can, especially if that includes scoring goals.

“Now, my focus is just this team, I want to play better, I want to help my team,” he said Friday. “I understand my mistakes from the last season, last season I (didn’t) like. I need to help this team.”

Kuzmenko skated Friday alongside Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, who a season ago led the club in points and goals, respectively.

“I’m excited because it really is a good team, good players,” Kuzmenko said of his mates. “Leadership group is very important this year. I believe (in) this team.”

The 28-year-old spent much of the off-season in Moscow, training on and off the ice, including with a skating coach.

All with an eye on reaching new heights on this side of the Atlantic.

An unsophisticated summer program, but one he believes will bring about results.

“I need better (skating), I need (to be) faster? OK, I get a skating coach,” he said of his summer regimen. “I want more goals? I need a lot of shots in the summer.

“So simple.”