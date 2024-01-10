A trio of comebacks, a pair of career milestones, and a much-needed bit of home cooking for the Flames.

Blake Coleman scored twice, including the game-winner, as Calgary rallied from three separate deficits to double up Ottawa 6-3 on Pride Night presented by Banded Peak Brewing at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich also scored twice for the Flames, while Connor Zary and Noah Hanifin added singles.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund moved into a second-place tie with Mark Giordano among franchise games played leaders by making his 949th appearance, while Nazem Kadri reached the 600 point mark for his NHL career with a pair of third-period helpers.

Backlund's family was in the dressing room to read the starting lineup.