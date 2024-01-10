Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'

Coleman on the victory against Ottawa:

"It was a big win for us. A lot of good things to celebrate; Kuzy’s first game, Backs’ milestone night, Kads, and obviously just the response after two disappointing losses was great, big third period."

On digging deep in the third period:

"Home ice, you’ve got to find ways to win, there’s no excuses. We looked at our recent experiences and knew that we needed to come up with some plays, and to guys’ credit, they did."

On Backlund's milestone evening:

"He’s a great friend, a great teammate. I obviously get to see a lot of him, and spend a lot of time with him. Very happy for him, obviously special that his family could come in and read the starting lineup, I know it meant a lot to him. Anytime a guy like that can have a special night, we’re happy for him."