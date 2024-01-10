Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'

The post-game buzz following the Flames' victory over the Senators

By Calgary Flames Staff
Coleman on the victory against Ottawa:

"It was a big win for us. A lot of good things to celebrate; Kuzy’s first game, Backs’ milestone night, Kads, and obviously just the response after two disappointing losses was great, big third period."

On digging deep in the third period:

"Home ice, you’ve got to find ways to win, there’s no excuses. We looked at our recent experiences and knew that we needed to come up with some plays, and to guys’ credit, they did."

On Backlund's milestone evening:

"He’s a great friend, a great teammate. I obviously get to see a lot of him, and spend a lot of time with him. Very happy for him, obviously special that his family could come in and read the starting lineup, I know it meant a lot to him. Anytime a guy like that can have a special night, we’re happy for him."

"A lot of good things to celebrate"

Hanifin on his broken stick leading to the game-winning goal:

"I tried shooting that, you know, stick just exploded, luckily Colesy was there. He’s hot right now, so he was the guy to be in front of the net that time, I guess."

On Backlund's career milestone:

"It’s an unbelievable accomplishment for him. Backs, he loves this organization, loves the city, he has so much pride playing here. Just to have his dad here too, and his wife and kids in the room like that before the game, it was awesome to see. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy, honestly."

On returning home and rebounding:

"I thought we did a good job of handling our emotions. Sometimes, coming off a road trip like that out east, coming off a couple of tough losses for us, these can be tough games coming back home. I thought we had a really mature game out there, and a really good third period."

"We did a good job of handling our emotions"

Zary on his two-point performance:

"I just felt good, I think coming into the game, felt good, body felt good. I think coming off the road trip, sometimes you don’t know what to expect. Physically and mentally, I felt good coming into the game, I think we pushed; we had some ups and downs in the game but overall as a team I think we pushed and we did what we wanted to do."

On the message entering the third period:

"It was just to stick with our game, I think Husk just said ‘come in at the end of this period with a win.’ I think that was our mentality, we knew what we had to do, we had to force the play and get some motion in the o-zone. We started to do that, we were able to get a couple goals there, and then get an insurance goal and then Blake with the empty-netter sealed it off."

Huska on the win over the Senators:

"I didn’t mind the first two periods, I thought we were playing a good game, it’s just we were on the wrong side of the score at that point. There was a lot of push from our guys in the third period, it was really nice to see. This is a tougher game, like you play the four on the road, you change time zones, you come back for one. I was really proud of the way the older guys came to play and how the younger guys followed."

On Zary's evolution as an NHLer:

"He wants to make sure he’s staying as an NHL player, not just for the foreseeable future but long term. He understands that the way he plays the game, when he’s sharp and he thinks it well, that he has impact every night. That’s when he’s at his best, like you see him tonight, those are the type of games that he plays. He controls the puck, he makes good plays with it and he’s got great composure."

"There was a lot of push from our guys "

