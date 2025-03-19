The Farm Report - 19.03.25

Impactful Return

Ilya Solovyov is finding his rhythm after returning to the Calgary Wranglers, following a stint with the Calgary Flames.

After playing five games with the Flames in February and March, where he notched one point, the defenceman has been making an immediate impact back with the Wranglers.

In just four games since his return, Solovyov has put up three points, showcasing his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

When asked about his recent success, Solovyov kept things simple, attributing his point production to a solid team effort.

"I’m just doing my job. I make a play and my teammates find the goals," he said.

Solovyov’s focus is on playing his role and ensuring that the team’s systems are executed well, something that’s particularly important as the Wranglers enter a crucial stretch of games.

Upon his return, Solovyov is working on various aspects of his game, aiming to elevate his level of play.

"I’m working on everything. It's the skating, it's our breakouts, battles.”

“We were working on the battles and the whole process, which was pretty tough, but it's what we need to do right now because we have to win the next two games against Coachella," he explained.

With the playoffs potentially on the line, Solovyov knows the importance of preparing for each game with intensity.

"These are big games and right now we are in playoff mode," he said. "(We) just need to make sure that everybody knows their job."

Solovyov credits the trust that the coaching staff has in him for allowing him to play with confidence and poise.

"The coaches trust me and let me play a lot," said the 24-year-old. "I just try to show them that there's a reason why they trust me, you know, just to do my job well."

As the Wranglers push toward the postseason, Solovyov’s growth and contributions will be vital in the coming weeks.