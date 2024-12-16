The Farm Report - 16.12.24 

Rookies Sam Honzek, Parker Bell, and Hunter Brzustewicz have been putting in the work this season.
Honzek was hot against the Manitoba Moose in their double-header at the Scotiabank Saddledome last week, putting up two goals and four points.
“I am just trying to keep it rolling and play the right way,” said Honzek after a 6-3 victory on Dec. 11. “The mindset is different, I’ve been through a couple games already so now I know what it takes to play well and play at a high level. Tonight I found a way, so I’m hoping to keep going that way.”