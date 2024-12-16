The Farm Report - 16.12.24 

Honzek, Bell and Brzustewicz are turning heads with the Wranglers

By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rookies Sam Honzek, Parker Bell, and Hunter Brzustewicz have been putting in the work this season.

Honzek was hot against the Manitoba Moose in their double-header at the Scotiabank Saddledome last week, putting up two goals and four points.

“I am just trying to keep it rolling and play the right way,” said Honzek after a 6-3 victory on Dec. 11. “The mindset is different, I’ve been through a couple games already so now I know what it takes to play well and play at a high level. Tonight I found a way, so I’m hoping to keep going that way.”

“I think he has been playing pretty good here," remarked Head Coach Trent Cull on Honzek after that tilt. "The last little bit at home here, we really noticed that he's taken that extra extra step so to speak.

“He did that again tonight with that goal, nice to see him get rewarded.”

Honzek was drafted 16th overall by the Flames in the first round in 2023.

“He's been playing well, playing a lot of time in the PK as well, too," said Cull. "So he's doing good, 100%, because he got a bunch of assists and now he gets the goal."

Bell, meanwhile, has three goals and four points this campaign.

"I'm working on rounding out my game and becoming more of a defensive guy adjusting to a new role here in pro," explained Bell.

Brzustewicz has eight assists this season and notched his first professional goal in the Dec. 11 tilt against the Moose.

"I don't think anybody really knew until I put a really big smile on my face,” said Brzustewicz.

“He’s a young defenceman, so it’s nice," said Cull. "I know he’s a guy who has put up a lot of points in the past, so it’s nice to get that monkey off his back and feel good about it.

"His game, his play is developing, it’s been a good progression for him.”

The transition to pro is no easy feat and Cull appreciates the hard work his rookies have been putting in.

“That's the biggest battle (playing your first professional year)," explained Cull. “I think a lot of times these young guys coming into the league are working to be consistent from night in and night out.

“I think it's been sometimes a little bit easier for the guys at home, you know, the home cooking thing, but every night they're important.

“It's nice to see them contribute for sure because we need them.”

Recent Games

  • W 6-1 vs. Manitoba Moose
  • W 6-3 vs. Mantioba Moose
  • L 3-1 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
  • L 4-2 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Upcoming Games

