The Farm Report - 16.12.24 

“I think he has been playing pretty good here," remarked Head Coach Trent Cull on Honzek after that tilt. "The last little bit at home here, we really noticed that he's taken that extra extra step so to speak.

“He did that again tonight with that goal, nice to see him get rewarded.”

Honzek was drafted 16th overall by the Flames in the first round in 2023.

“He's been playing well, playing a lot of time in the PK as well, too," said Cull. "So he's doing good, 100%, because he got a bunch of assists and now he gets the goal."

Bell, meanwhile, has three goals and four points this campaign.

"I'm working on rounding out my game and becoming more of a defensive guy adjusting to a new role here in pro," explained Bell.