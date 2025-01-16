The Farm Report - 15.01.25

Hunt, Morton step up in Kerins absence

1920x1080
By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

New Opportunities For Hunt and Morton

With Rory Kerins now up with the Flames, the Wranglers forward corps was left without their leading scorer.

But that opportunity for Kerins means new opportunities among his Wranglers teammates.

“That’s life in the American league, you have to do a lot of plug and play and you have to have guys ready to step up and take a new role or another gear,” explained Assistant Coach Brett Sutter after the team’s 5-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 14.

“We had contributions throughout the lineup,” Sutter added, highlighting the collective effort in filling the void.

Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton have been at the forefront of maintaining offensive consistency.

Hunt currently ranks third in the league for points among active players, with 34 points, including 24 assists.

Hunt has picked up five points in the past three games while Morton has stepped into Kerins' former position with impressive results.

On Tuesday, Morton not only provided two assists but also scored a goal, showcasing his versatility and impact on the ice.

Morton has 21 points this season with eight goals and 13 assists.

While losing a leading scorer is never ideal, the Wranglers are no strangers to roster changes.

Earlier this season, both Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier were recalled by the Flames, prompting another round of adjustments.

This is simply part of the process in the AHL.

For a successful team, the key is executing these transitions seamlessly.

Recent Games

  • L 3-2 Manitoba Moose
  • L 5-2 vs. Colorado Eagles
  • L 7-2 vs. Colorado Eagles
  • W 5-2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Upcoming Games

One Timers

  • Clark Bishop played his 400th AHL game and collected his 150th AHL point on Jan. 14

Quotables

Clark Bishop on playing his 400th AHL game:

“It’s a good accomplishment, it’s been a fun ride for the last nine years. I thought that it was impressive until I remembered that Sutts played 1000, so now I’m behind.”

Honzek on scoring the first goal of the night and shift the momentum following the two losses in Colorado:

“It was a huge opportunity to get that lead and get the win after a couple losses. We showed team effort and played the right way and won, that’s huge for us.”

