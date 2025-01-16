The Farm Report - 15.01.25

New Opportunities For Hunt and Morton

With Rory Kerins now up with the Flames, the Wranglers forward corps was left without their leading scorer.

But that opportunity for Kerins means new opportunities among his Wranglers teammates.

“That’s life in the American league, you have to do a lot of plug and play and you have to have guys ready to step up and take a new role or another gear,” explained Assistant Coach Brett Sutter after the team’s 5-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 14.

“We had contributions throughout the lineup,” Sutter added, highlighting the collective effort in filling the void.

Dryden Hunt and Sam Morton have been at the forefront of maintaining offensive consistency.

Hunt currently ranks third in the league for points among active players, with 34 points, including 24 assists.