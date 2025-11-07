The Farm Report - 05.11.25

Currently sitting second among both the Wranglers and all AHL rookies in assists, Gridin’s playmaking ability has drawn praise from his coaches and teammates alike.

“He’s one of those guys that with the puck he is very dynamic,” said Head Coach Brett Sutter. “He finds that next gear when he has the puck on his stick and he’s obviously a very creative player.”

It’s been a fast start for Gridin, who’s adjusted quickly to the professional game.

“It feels good, there’s great guys in the group,” said Gridin. “I’ve been getting a lot of ice time so that helps me to develop.”

Recently, Gridin has found himself skating alongside veteran Sam Morton, forming a productive partnership.

“Morty is a great dude, great leader, and a great player,” Gridin said.

“He plays more forecheck than me, and that probably helps to play with me,” he laughed. “He’s fun to play with, we have a good relationship off the ice and that helps build the chemistry.”

That chemistry hasn’t gone unnoticed by Morton either.

“I think Gridin has been a great addition for us, he’s hard to play against and sees the ice really well,” said Morton. “I think he’s going to be a stud and he just keeps developing every day.”

As a linemate, Morton appreciates the growing connection between the two.

“I just try to keep it loose in the room, talk to him on the ice when I’m available or tell him what I see, and get feedback from him too because he sees the ice really well and understands the game.”

For Gridin, the early success is part of a bigger goal.

“I want to show that I can play in the show,” he said. “I want to be good here, keep developing, and be ready for the call up.”