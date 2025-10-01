The Chase Returns For Season 2

Behind-the-secenes documentary is back - check out Episode 1 trailer

Chasemain
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The second season of the Chase will bring fans closer than ever to the team they love!

Go behind the scenes for an all-access look into the Flames' journey this campaign, with mic’d-up moments, visits with players and their families, exclusive access to the dressing room, and more.

Episode 1 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 7 before the team's season-opener the next night against the Oilers in Edmonton, with Episodes 2-11 coming out on Fridays (Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 12, Jan. 2, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 5, March 27, April 17 and May 8).

Check out a sneak peek of Episode 1 below:

Season 2 of The Chase premieres on Tuesday, October 7th!

