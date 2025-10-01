The Chase Returns For Season 2

The second season of the Chase will bring fans closer than ever to the team they love!

Go behind the scenes for an all-access look into the Flames' journey this campaign, with mic’d-up moments, visits with players and their families, exclusive access to the dressing room, and more.

Episode 1 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 7 before the team's season-opener the next night against the Oilers in Edmonton, with Episodes 2-11 coming out on Fridays (Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 12, Jan. 2, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 5, March 27, April 17 and May 8).

Check out a sneak peek of Episode 1 below: