Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Greer on his first week as a Flame:

“It's been good. It was a quick turnaround and sometimes things can get disheveled and not feel too right, but the guys have given me a warm welcome and I've adapted to the systems pretty quickly. Just trying to go out there and do my thing, play and enjoy it. That's what I've been doing and so far, I've been happy with how I've been playing. I've got more to give as far as production and physicality, but for a start after two games, I'm really happy.”

On building chemistry with Sharangovich and Duehr:

“I've been finding some good chemistry with Walker and Shar, and Rosie when he was with us for the first game. It's a nice complement when you get to play with some really good offensive players and guys that can be reliable. We don't need to force things. The plays will be made and they're players that can make those plays, so it's nice to be always able to rely on our linemates.”

On that line’s identity:

“That's how it's supposed to be played – especially as an energy line, a fourth line. You want to create havoc, you want to create energy and being able to create opportunities off the other team's mistakes and being able to work them down low is exactly what we need to be doing as a line. I think Shar's got some unbelievable puck skills and a great shot, and Walker's got pretty much everything, so it's just a matter of how we work together as a group and as a line to be able to find those holes and find those opportunities whenever they come. I think that's what we did in Pittsburgh. We found ways to create offence and win those puck battles to be able to get pucks to the net and make sure that we do our jobs in (all) three zones.”