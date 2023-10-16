News Feed

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

'Be The Team That Cranks It Up'
5 Things - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals
Coronato's Teammates Marvel at the Rookie's First Goal

'It's A Bit Of A Blackout Moment'
Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'
Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Tough Third
Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Say What - 'Check the Right Way'
Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

'Great Player, Great Human'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins
5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins
In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

In Loving Memory
Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Building Chemistry
Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Practice Lines - 12.10.23
Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Returns For 2023-24 Season
The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 
Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

'Marky Was Unbelievable'
FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets
Flames beat Jets to open NHL Season

Right On The 'Mark'
Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

'Push The Pace'

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Caps

20231016_Greer
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Greer on his first week as a Flame:

“It's been good. It was a quick turnaround and sometimes things can get disheveled and not feel too right, but the guys have given me a warm welcome and I've adapted to the systems pretty quickly. Just trying to go out there and do my thing, play and enjoy it. That's what I've been doing and so far, I've been happy with how I've been playing. I've got more to give as far as production and physicality, but for a start after two games, I'm really happy.”

On building chemistry with Sharangovich and Duehr:

“I've been finding some good chemistry with Walker and Shar, and Rosie when he was with us for the first game. It's a nice complement when you get to play with some really good offensive players and guys that can be reliable. We don't need to force things. The plays will be made and they're players that can make those plays, so it's nice to be always able to rely on our linemates.”

On that line’s identity:

“That's how it's supposed to be played – especially as an energy line, a fourth line. You want to create havoc, you want to create energy and being able to create opportunities off the other team's mistakes and being able to work them down low is exactly what we need to be doing as a line. I think Shar's got some unbelievable puck skills and a great shot, and Walker's got pretty much everything, so it's just a matter of how we work together as a group and as a line to be able to find those holes and find those opportunities whenever they come. I think that's what we did in Pittsburgh. We found ways to create offence and win those puck battles to be able to get pucks to the net and make sure that we do our jobs in (all) three zones.”

"Just been told to go out there and do my thing"

Kadri on the first two games of the season:

“I think we've been relatively resilient. Fifty good minutes in Pittsburgh and probably should have had a better outcome. But that just goes to show you've got to stay with it, especially on the road, and play a complete game. I've liked our speed, I've liked our execution, but we've still got stuff to work on.”

On the mistakes vs. Pittsburgh:

“I think mid-season is kind of the real thing. Tendencies early on in a season is a be a little open and sloppy and that's natural. We'll tighten it up, we'll clean it up and move forward.”

"I've liked our speed ... liked our execution"

Huska on the focus for tonight:

“I think for us it's to build off the good things that they've done in the prior two games and then try to make it a little more consistent as we go. Part of it is embracing the hard parts of the game. That will be a focus for us tonight.”

On the play of the fourth line:

“That line – when you look at it – was probably our most consistent (in Pittsburgh). You could almost say our best line as a threesome. I think the size of that line - they can all skate, they have an idea of what their identity is right now, and if we can continue them going in that direction, that's a great thing for us.”

"We want to be the team that cranks it up"