5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Without re-hashing too many details, that third period was one the team has already put in the rearview mirror - but all the same, the loss stands as an important early-season reminder that points don't come easily, especially away from home.

A hard lesson for sure, but the first two games of the season have offered plenty of promising moments.

The Flames are one of nine teams to have not surrendered a powerplay goal through the first week of the regular season and, in fact, are a goal to the good on their seven penalty-kills.

That said, the focus Sunday was on making life a bit easier for goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who has turned aside 20 shots already while his team has been a man (or more) down.

Some of those stops have bordered on the inconceivable and to a man, Calgary's penalty-killers are bent on shoring things up in their own end of the rink.

"Marky's had to bail us out too many times and make some big saves that he shouldn't be in a position to have to make," forward Blake Coleman said. "The percentage on paper looks good, but we know there's a lot of things we need to clean up."

At the other end of the playing surface, the Flames' offence generated 80 shot attempts in Pittsburgh. Tonight's challenge: a Washington team that killed off only one of its three penalties against those same Penguins Friday night.

Indeed, Calgary's powerplay should feel confident with goals in back-to-back games including an absolute laser from Matt Coronato two nights ago, a goal that served as the rookie's first NHL tally.

Powerplay linemate Jonathan Huberdeau figures Coronato's hard work during the summer helped set him up for success.

"He had a great training camp," Huberdeau shared. "He's been playing really well, and (now) he's got to keep going."

The NHL schedule presents plenty of opportunities for teams to rebound following fits of frustration.

Tonight, the Flames have a chance to seize one of those moments, and get their first extended road trip of the season back on track.