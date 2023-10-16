News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

The Flames are back in action tonight against the Capitals (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet Flames)

2023_5Things_atWSH
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. What to Watch in Washington

A Monday night showdown in D.C. beckons, as the Flames continue their five-game road trip against the Capitals.

The team practiced in Virginia Sunday in preparation for their lone regular-season visit to Capital One Arena, a visit that stands as an opportunity to bounce back after a 5-2 setback two nights ago in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins handed Calgary its first loss of the season thanks to a third-period rally, but Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska took away some positives from Saturday's loss, including a middle stanza that saw Calgary hold an 11-5 edge in shots on goal.

"We probably had our best period, including exhibition, we played really well," Huska noted. "We’re going to move on and make sure we’re better for third periods."

"It got away from us in the third, for sure"

Without re-hashing too many details, that third period was one the team has already put in the rearview mirror - but all the same, the loss stands as an important early-season reminder that points don't come easily, especially away from home.

A hard lesson for sure, but the first two games of the season have offered plenty of promising moments.

The Flames are one of nine teams to have not surrendered a powerplay goal through the first week of the regular season and, in fact, are a goal to the good on their seven penalty-kills.

That said, the focus Sunday was on making life a bit easier for goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who has turned aside 20 shots already while his team has been a man (or more) down.

Some of those stops have bordered on the inconceivable and to a man, Calgary's penalty-killers are bent on shoring things up in their own end of the rink.

"Marky's had to bail us out too many times and make some big saves that he shouldn't be in a position to have to make," forward Blake Coleman said. "The percentage on paper looks good, but we know there's a lot of things we need to clean up."

At the other end of the playing surface, the Flames' offence generated 80 shot attempts in Pittsburgh. Tonight's challenge: a Washington team that killed off only one of its three penalties against those same Penguins Friday night.

Indeed, Calgary's powerplay should feel confident with goals in back-to-back games including an absolute laser from Matt Coronato two nights ago, a goal that served as the rookie's first NHL tally.

Powerplay linemate Jonathan Huberdeau figures Coronato's hard work during the summer helped set him up for success.

"He had a great training camp," Huberdeau shared. "He's been playing really well, and (now) he's got to keep going."

The NHL schedule presents plenty of opportunities for teams to rebound following fits of frustration.

Tonight, the Flames have a chance to seize one of those moments, and get their first extended road trip of the season back on track.

2. Know Your Enemy

The Capitals suffered a 4-0 shutout at the hands of the Penguins in their lone regular season outing thus far and have been preparing for tonight's matchup since that home-ice setback Friday night.

Like Calgary, Washington has a brand-new Head Coach in Spencer Carbery; the 41-year-old was hired in May after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach in Toronto.

He was tasked with running the powerplay with the Maple Leafs and now inherits a roster that features Alexander Ovechkin and his 299 career powerplay markers.

It seems as though Ovechkin has been the Capitals story since time immemorial and this year, the 38-year-old will try and inch closer to goal-scoring immortality. 

He currently stands at 822 career goals, trailing all-time record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 72, and after failing to tickle the twine on opening night, it stands to reason Ovechkin will try and make up for lost time this evening.

Like the Flames, the Capitals are looking to bounce back tonight, and Carbery knows his group has to be hungrier after generating only 19 shots on goal Friday.

"You can have as much sustained o-zone time as you want," Carbery told reporters Sunday. "Unless you're threatening and in attack mode in the appropriate times, there are teams that are going to sit there and let you do whatever you want on the perimeter.

"That's going to be our challenge."

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
33.3%
T-4th
Capitals
0%
T-25th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
100%
T-1st
Capitals
33.3%
32nd
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.62%
20th
Capitals
36.17%
31st
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
42.11%
23rd
Capitals
28.57%
32nd

3. Fast Facts

2022-23 Season Series:

The two sides split their two meetings a season ago with the home team winning both games. Washington earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Calgary Nov. 25, while the Flames earned the split with a 5-2 win at Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 3, with Andrew Mangiapane pacing the offence for the locals with a pair of goals. Dan Vladar earned the win in goal, turning aside 27 shots.

Did You Know?

Jonathan Huberdeau leads all Flames skaters with 24 points (7G, 17A) versus the Capitals over the course of his career. Tonight will mark Huberdeau's 28th career outing versus Washington.

Huby notches first of season in the third period

4. Roster Notes

Here’s how the Flames lineup looked in Saturday's contest in Pittsburgh:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Jonathan Huberdeau

He led the team with five shots on goal and nine shot attempts Saturday, and as mentioned earlier, Huberdeau has enjoyed success against Washington over the course of his career.

The 30-year-old has three points on the season entering play Monday, including a goal this past weekend to open his 2023-24 account.

Huberdeau has recorded a point in seven of his past eight regular season road games dating back to March 14.

Capitals - Darcy Kuemper

The former Red Deer Rebels netminder returned to practice Sunday following the birth of his first son, as running mate Charlie Lindgren was tagged with the loss in Washington's 4-0 setback to Pittsburgh Friday.

Kuemper begins his second season in Capitals silks after posting a 22-26-7 record in 2022-23, to go along with a 2.87 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The 33-year-old turned aside all 32 shots he faced in Calgary's last visit to D.C. a season ago.