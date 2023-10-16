'Be The Team That Cranks It Up'

WASHINGTON – Go ahead. Take a plunge. On this of all nights, there can be no dipping your toe in the water.

Not with one of the NHL’s great goal-scorers on the other side – a man who’s only 75 snipes from passing Wayne Gretzky and becoming the game’s top gunner – along with a winless Capitals team in search of their first tally of the new season.

They’re hungry, alright.

But the question is: Who has the bigger appetite?

“Eventually, you want them to take it on their own, but or now, that's a coach's responsibility to make sure (the players) understand how the game's going to be and how hard it's going to be,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “This is very similar to what we saw the other night. These guys have won (the Stanley Cup) recently, so there are a lot of guys that understand the 'hard' part of the game.

“We have to be ready to embrace that part, for sure.”

It was, in the coach’s own words, an area that needed attention following Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Pittsburgh. Because on that night – while the work ethic was there and the team’s overall game was miles better than it was in their season-opening win over the Jets – a couple of ‘mental mistakes’ led to a third-period collapse in a game they initially felt good about.

They were the better of the two teams and carried a 1-0 lead into the second intermission, having outplayed the Pens for long stretches in their own barn.

On most nights, that’s a great spot to find yourself in – and certainly one the Flames will want to close out if a similar situation presents itself tonight in the American capital.

But it’s why the game fell apart the other night that matters here. Not how.

Is it something that actually needs ‘fixing’? Or, is it simply a matter of mistakes happening at the most inopportune time? Something that gets cleaned up with reps, when the free-wheeling, high-powered offence of opening week tends to cool off?