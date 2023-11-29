Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'

Huska on his reaction to Tanev's blocked shot:

"A lot of concern to start with, then you see him after the game and realize ‘OK, he’s going to be OK, now it’s the extent of his injury.’ For whatever reason, he’s in pretty good shape, it’s weird to me. The way he plays the game, he’s got total disregard for his own body, for the betterment of his team, and if you had everybody on your group that had a little bit of what he’s got, ‘woooof.’ He’s that important of a person in our locker room."

On the impact Greer has had since arriving in Calgary:

"He plays the hard game, I think that’s maybe the best way to put it, for me. His details are very good defensively; you think of people that block shots on our team, from our forward group, it’s A.J. and Blake Coleman. He understands who is, so he’s a very straight line player, who goes to the net hard, he knows what he has to bring to the game and I think a lot of that comes from where he came from. We’ve talked before about the organizations that he’s come from, where he understands, in order for him to stay in the lineup, ‘How do I have to play the game?’ He’s come here and he’s done a really good job of that. For me, he drives that line, and when he’s doing it the right way, he’s a guy that we can bump up as well."