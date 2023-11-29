Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'

Get up to date on all the chatter following Wednesday's Flames practice

By Calgary Flames Staff
Markstrom on how he's feeling:

"Pretty good, I’ve got to get some fluids in me and get some weight back up, but other than that, pretty good."

On his reaction to Tanev's blocked shot:

"My stomach hurts, to be honest. I’ve seen it for over a decade, how selfless he is. Every time that stuff happens, I ask him what he’s doing and he’s like ‘Yeah, I didn’t plan that well.’” I haven’t met a tougher human being than him in my lifetime, he’s the ultimate teammate, sacrifices his body, whatever it takes and it gives the team energy."

"Felt good today"

Tanev on his blocked shot against Vegas:

"Probably not the smartest play, to do that, but I mean it was the only way I was going to get in front of the puck ‘cause it was coming across the net."

On deciding to dive in front of the puck:

"Once you’re in the game, you’re not thinking, right? It was a bang-bang play, I was just trying to do whatever it takes to not get scored on."

"Just trying to do whatever it takes"

Oesterle on his stint in the AHL:

"I enjoyed my time down there. Obviously, I wasn’t going down there to sail off into the sunset, I wanted to go work on what I needed to, and come back up with purpose. I thought I did a good job; I was one of those young guys down there seven, eight years ago, I just tried to help those young guys out as much as I could. You know, I had fun."

On the things he worked on with the Wranglers:

"Just being a lot harder to play against, whether it’s mentality, or what it may be. I went down there, didn’t really focus too much on offensive stuff, more on defensive stuff."

Huska on his reaction to Tanev's blocked shot:

"A lot of concern to start with, then you see him after the game and realize ‘OK, he’s going to be OK, now it’s the extent of his injury.’ For whatever reason, he’s in pretty good shape, it’s weird to me. The way he plays the game, he’s got total disregard for his own body, for the betterment of his team, and if you had everybody on your group that had a little bit of what he’s got, ‘woooof.’ He’s that important of a person in our locker room."

On the impact Greer has had since arriving in Calgary:

"He plays the hard game, I think that’s maybe the best way to put it, for me. His details are very good defensively; you think of people that block shots on our team, from our forward group, it’s A.J. and Blake Coleman. He understands who is, so he’s a very straight line player, who goes to the net hard, he knows what he has to bring to the game and I think a lot of that comes from where he came from. We’ve talked before about the organizations that he’s come from, where he understands, in order for him to stay in the lineup, ‘How do I have to play the game?’ He’s come here and he’s done a really good job of that. For me, he drives that line, and when he’s doing it the right way, he’s a guy that we can bump up as well."

"They're coming to play every night"

