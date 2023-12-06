Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Reaction from the Flames' loss to the Wild

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

Coleman on being ready to start on time:

"It’s just on everybody in this room. Whatever it is, the preparation, it’s not there from the drop. Even games where energy-wise, we’re good, we’re making mistakes that are in the back of the net. It’s hard to chase games, it just seemed a little flat all around today."

On the goaltending change:

"It’s never a good sign when you’re swapping your goalies out, and that’s completely on us. Vladdy was left out to dry early in the game, we shouldn’t have seen Wolfie in this game. With that said, obviously he came in and gave us a little life, a little jump, we just weren’t able to sustain it."

"It's something we need to correct quickly"

Backlund on his team's start:

"Really slow start, we know going into the game they were a good first period team. We addressed it after the game, we’ll come ready next game."

On the goaltending:

"I thought Vladdy and Wolfie did their best today, it’s not on them. It was a team effort for us players, we weren’t good enough. Vladdy played really well for us in the first, if it wasn’t for him, it would have been more goals against."

"It's not good enough and not acceptable"

Kadri on the first period:

"Of course, we want to be ahead (in) games and establish a good first period. We kind of sucked in the first period today, but we’re going to have to make some adjustments and figure it out."

On getting up for games against non-divisional opponents versus a weekend rivalry game:

"It can be difficult, but that’s our job. We’ve got to be professionals in here and understand it doesn’t matter who comes in, I mean that’s what great teams do, great teams that I’ve been a part of; they show up every single night with the same game plan and they execute at the same level, whether it’s a Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, whatever it is. Clearly, we’ve got to do a better job at that."

"We have to find a way to score first"

Huska on his group's preparation:

"I feel like tonight, they were ready to play. They obviously weren’t."

On the difference in the first period:

"They were competitive, and in the first period, our most physical player was probably our goaltender."

"It's preparation and focus"

