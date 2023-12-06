Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Coleman on being ready to start on time:

"It’s just on everybody in this room. Whatever it is, the preparation, it’s not there from the drop. Even games where energy-wise, we’re good, we’re making mistakes that are in the back of the net. It’s hard to chase games, it just seemed a little flat all around today."

On the goaltending change:

"It’s never a good sign when you’re swapping your goalies out, and that’s completely on us. Vladdy was left out to dry early in the game, we shouldn’t have seen Wolfie in this game. With that said, obviously he came in and gave us a little life, a little jump, we just weren’t able to sustain it."